Gracie Adams Joins Taylor Swift During Her Toronto Eras Tour Concert; Performs Surprise Acoustic Duet

Taylor Swift is rapidly moving towards her last leg of the Eras Tour concerts. As the musician kicked off her Toronto tour on Friday, Swift brought in Gracie Adams as the surprise guest for the night.

Ahead of welcoming the young artist on stage, the Grammy-winning singer expressed her admiration for Adams by telling a heartwarming story. For her performance at the Toronto Stadium, the Us singer donned a white outfit to contrast the colors of Swift’s costume, who appeared in a shiny orang-pink outfit.

Following Adams’ Grammy nomination, the Anti-Hero singer claimed she is proud of her friend for her top-notch achievement. Before calling Gracie in front of the crowd, Swift said, “This is one of my favorite parts of the night.”

The singer revealed that she has performed at various venues for over a year. While she wondered what special could be done for the night, she believed it should celebrate her and Adams's Grammy nominations together for their duet song.

Swift explained that she spent nearly two phone calls with the Thats So True singer after they received the joyful news. As the musician introduced the 25-year-old singer, she claimed it was an act of gratitude towards the fans and a thank-you gesture.

As Adams stepped on the stage, the crowd cheered for the duo, and soon they crooned to the Out of the Woods track amidst the 49,000 fans singing along and dancing to the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Adams did not appear for the first time at the Eras Tour concert; she previously performed with Swift in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, marking the singers' debuting their song, Us.

Following her performance, the young musician took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the night, alongside which she wrote the caption, "Thank you night 2 from the bottom of my heart.”

She further added, “Currently writing a whole entire love letter to Miami... Being back on this tour feels like coming home. I love you, @taylorswift.”

Taylor Swift is set to end her Eras Tour concert in December in Vancouver, Canada.

