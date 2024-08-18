‘Grateful For You': Tate McRae Shares Loved-Up Birthday Wish For Boyfriend The Kid LAROI's 21st Birthday

Tate McRae left no stone turned when it came to celebrating the 21st birthday of her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. McRae took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid clip of grooving with The Kid LAROI as they shared some PDA moments. McRae and LAROI made headlines when they decided to make their relationship public, back in July 2024. Now their recent dance video serves as evidence of their growing relationship.

Tate McRae, the Canadian singer, amazed netizens as she dropped a dancing clip with The Kid LAROI on the occasion of his 21st birthday. In the clip, the couple can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they dance together at what seems like a backstage. The clip was filled with PDA as the duo exchanged kisses with each other while they danced together, enjoying each other’s company.

“Birthday boyyyyyy👼@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u,” McRae captioned the video. LAROI even reposted the video in his Instagram stories. Back in July, the couple officially confirmed their romance with each other on social media.

On July 1, 2024, The Kid LAROI wished Tate McRae, her 21st birthday, by sharing an image of them kissing each other. "Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae,” the Australian rapper and singer then wrote.

LAROI and McRae first sparked romance rumors with each other back on January 7, 2024, after Tate McRae shared a photo on Instagram wearing LAROI's alleged shirt. To stir up the rumors even further the Australian rapper and singer commented on McRae’s post with a sunglasses emoji. In the same month, the duo was spotted having a dinner date in Los Angeles.

In the following month, the couple hinted at their budding romance as they walked hand-in-hand with each other at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. LAROI and McRae eventually got together to enjoy Super Bowl weekend. The pair also reportedly went on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as they came together for a group photo.

After several other date sightings, LAROI dropped some major hints about his relationship status and partner during his Dublin concert. The singer announced on-stage that his girlfriend was present at his concert. “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” LAROI announced as the camera focused on McRae watching his performance from backstage.

The Kid LAROI previously dated TikTok star Katarina Deme while McRae was in a relationship with hockey player Cole Sillinger. However, it seems like both the singers are way over their past relationship and look forward to dedicating themselves completely to their new blossoming romance.

