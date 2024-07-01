Olivia Dunne Features in Kid LAROI’s Latest Video With Another NFL Star Days After Collab With Travis Kelce

Olivia Dunne's immense fame continues to increase, presenting her with new options in life, the most recent of which is to star in The Kid LAROI's latest music video, where the LSU Tiger appears with Alix Earle.

Dunne, who has eight million TikTok followers and an additional 5.3 million on Instagram, is one of the world's most popular gymnasts and collegiate athletes. Consequently, she receives numerous endorsements, cameos, and high-profile appearances.

Olivia Dunne plays a part in Kid LAROI’s latest music video

Livvy appears as a star in the music video for GIRLS, which was released on Thursday, June 27, and included many conventionally pretty ladies, including Dunne and Earle.

Earle, who is the Miami Dolphins' Braxton Berrios' partner and is also popular on TikTok with a large following, went on to take part as the main character in the video, which also included Lily Chee, recognized for her appearance in the MCU's Daredevil TV series.

Pulling in the star power worked wonders, as the video rocketed to the top of the trending rankings on YouTube within a day after its release, and LAROI's career continues to soar into 2023 and 2024.

Olivia Dunne recently gave her reaction to ‘Hawk Tuah’ meme

As many predicted, Olivia Dunne entered the topic over 'Hawk Tuah' after sharing swimsuit images with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes. The gymnast uploaded three photos of the pair on a boat near Pittsburgh. It was titled "hooked" and has received over a million likes and several comments.

The video, in which the girl imitates spitting and makes a noise (phonetically spelled as "hawk tuah"), has become popular on social media. Dunne reacted to the tweet on Sunday night with the phrase "Leave Miss Tuah out of this," which sparked several comments.

The young pair started dating while attending LSU in Baton Rouge and announced their relationship in 2023. Dunne has been a regular at Pirates games since Skenes was promoted to the majors last month, and he recently showed his support when the team faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, headlined by Shohei Ohtani.

