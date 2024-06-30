Is Tate McRae Ineligible For Best New Artist Award At Grammys 2025? Explored

Tate McRae, the singer, is reportedly not eligible to win Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards since he has been nominated three times in the previous three years, according to Billboard.

There is no maximum number of releases allowed per Grammy regulations; nevertheless, the Screening Committees determine whether or not an artist has had a breakthrough or gained notoriety before the qualifying year.

Tate McRae's rise to prominence

Tate McRae, born on July 1, 2003, rose to prominence at a young age, becoming the first Canadian finalist on the American reality show So You Think You Can Dance when she was twelve.

Her entry into the finals was evidence of her extensive dance training, which she started when she was six years old. Tate provided the voices for several Lalaloopsy characters, such as Spot Splatter Splash, between 2013 and 2015.

Her commitment to dance paid off in 2015 when she was awarded a highly sought-after two-week scholarship with the Berlin State Ballet, which further expanded her creative experience. In the music video for the song "Rule the World" by Walk Off the Earth, she showcased her versatility and passion for performing.

In April of 2016, she made an appearance with the DancerPalooza ensemble on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Tate has received numerous awards for her dance abilities, but it was not until 2017 that she launched the Create With Tate video series on YouTube, where she posted music that she composed and recorded in her bedroom.

Advertisement

Career highlights

Tate's video for her song One Day, which she wrote at the age of 14, received over 37 million views, and she published the song as an independent single. Her Create With Tate series ran from 2017 to 2019, following which the singer was signed to RCA Records.

Tate McRae announced the release of her five-track EP "All The Things I Never Said" in January 2020, as well as her first European and North American headline tour. Her debut tour was favorably received by critics; The Independent rated it four stars and stated that it sold out at every stop.

When her sad single You Broke Me First was published in April 2020, it became the longest-charting song by a female artist on the Billboard Hot 100. With rapid worldwide popularity, the song reached number 10 on the charts in Canada, the United Kingdom, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, and Australia.

ALSO READ: Is The Kid LaROI Dating Tate McRae? Exploring Rumours Amid Dublin Concert Shoutout