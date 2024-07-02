The Kid LAROI Goes Instagram Official With Tate McRae In Adorable PDA Post; Here's What He Posted

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI first fueled dating rumors in early 2024 after being spotted together several times in public. The Canadian pop star and the Australian artist have now confirmed their romance online with some heartwarming PDA on Instagram.

The Kid LAROI celebrates girlfriend Tate McRae's 21st birthday

LAROI has shared on Instagram a photo of them kissing publicly while wishing her a "happy 21st birthday." He is sporting a white shirt and bandana, and McRae can be seen donning a blue shirt dress. Sharing the picture of them smooching, he wrote, "Happy 21st birthday. you make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."

Fans have been following their relationship story through cheeky selfies and hand-in-hand date nights. However, it was not until April 2024 that the 20-year-old rapper seemed to confirm it. His girlfriend (McRae), who was watching from the side stage at his show in Dublin on April 14, got a shoutout from him onstage.

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae's relationship timeline in a nutshell

This began about seven months after McRae posted an image wearing a shirt that fans believed belonged to LAROI. Almost two months later, LAROI addressed her as his girlfriend at his Dublin concert, where she was present as well.

In between having dinners together in Los Angeles and attending Toronto’s 2024 NHL All-Star Game as a couple, they were seen together hanging out at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII party with Biebers.

She has talked positively about the Too Much hitmaker during interviews. McRae told Zane Lowe in an interview, "He's so in love with music. I think that's the thing. His taste is so good. He goes in the studio, and it is just all for the music. I think that's the coolest thing. Even talking to him, I really admire him."

She also talked about him, saying she has so much respect for him as a very unique artist.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI has just dropped the official music video for Girls. Tate McRae is currently on her Think Later World Tour until November.

