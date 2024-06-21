Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 US Release Date: Streaming Details, Plot & Everything We Know So Far

Grey’s Anatomy has been a beloved medical drama for nearly two decades. It is captivating audiences with its compelling characters and intense storylines. This year the show is making a grand return with its 20th season and fans are already thrilled. Fans are more excited because, after a significant delay caused by strikes, the latest season is finally here.

The season promises to bring back the characters you love and introduce new faces and stories. Here’s everything you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, including its US release date, where to watch, and what to expect.

When was Grey’s Anatomy released?

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy has been a staple on TV screens since 2005, gaining a dedicated fan base over the years. The show recently wrapped up its 20th season on ABC and will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The season, in particular, had some unique challenges and changes. The changes made its arrival more anticipated.

Well, Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is already airing on ABC from March 14, 2024. Yes, you can watch the show on ABC, it concluded with its last episode on May 30, 2024. This season was shorter than usual with only 10 episodes.

When will season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy be on Netflix?

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy in the US can rejoice as Season 20 is set to be added on Netflix. This will happen on June 29, 2024. The series will be available on Netflix and ABC both due to an older deal. Additionally, all previous 19 seasons are also available on Netflix.

Season 20 is releasing late because the show had to first finish its airing on ABC. Although there were speculations that Disney might buy this arrangement, the show remains on Netflix as of now. Season 20 had a delayed return to ABC as well because of strikes. The strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). Production was initially planned to begin in 2023 summers, but the strikes pushed it back.

A quick recap of Season 19

Before diving into Season 20, let’s recap some key moments from Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. The previous season saw Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, leave Grey Solan Memorial Hospital. He left the hospital to pursue a cure for Alzheimer’s in Boston. Meanwhile, the residency program at the hospital was revived by a group of new interns.

The new interns, include Lucas, Blue, Mika, Simone, and Jules. They brought fresh energy and drama to the show. Season 20 will bring back some of the show’s favorite characters. Yes, including James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, and more.

What to expect in Season 20

The 20th season will continue to explore the intense and emotional lives of the doctors at Grey Solan Memorial Hospital. With Meg Marinis taking over as showrunner from Krista Vernoff, fans can expect a fresh storyline. Fans will also see the return of Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins in a guest role.

New additions to the cast include Natalie Morales as Monica Beltra, a pragmatic pediatric surgeon. Freddy Miyares as Dorian will also be there in the upcoming season as a likable patient. The strikes pushed the production schedule back, resulting in a later-than-usual premiere and a shorter season.

Will there be another season for Grey’s Anatomy?

There’s more for fans of Grey’s Anatomy to look forward to. Yes, the show has been renewed for a 21st season. It’s a mix of medical cases, personal drama, and complex characters that have kept the audiences hooked season after season. So, do watch this intriguing show if you haven’t.

