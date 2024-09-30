Global Citizen Festival 2024: Chris Martin And Ed Sheeran Team Up For Surprise Performance; WATCH

When two of the greatest musicians perform on one stage together, it’s sure to be a sight not to miss! Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin performed a surprise acoustic set together at the Global Citizen Festival in New York this past weekend, and people went gaga over it, especially since it was an unannounced performance.

On September 28, the 2024 edition of the Global Citizen Festival took place in Central Park, New York. During the festival, Ed Sheeran and the Coldplay frontman stunned those in attendance by appearing onstage together to perform a short unexpected set.

According to NME, the pair performed four acoustic songs, taking turns to play Sheeran’s and Coldplay’s biggest hits. The dynamic duo began their set with Sheeran on lead vocals for a rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’, before they transitioned into a duet for Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

Then they smoothly transitioned into Viva La Vida’, before concluding with a piano rendition of Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Of You’. Chris Martin was announced to appear at the festival as a guest speaker.

Other artists who were at the Global Citizen Festival in New York were none other than BLACKPINK star Lisa who debuted a new song, Moonlit Floor which is all set to drop on October 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran was announced last month as a minority stakeholder, holding 1.4% of Ipswich Town Football Club. Sheeran has been the front-of-shirt sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams since 2021.

As for Coldplay, the band recently announced a new series of 2025 tour dates across Europe and the UK, including a record-breaking 10-show run at Wembley Stadium.

These new dates support Coldplay’s 10th studio album, Moon Music, set for release on October 4.

