Tom Cruise Reunites With Mission Impossible Co-Star Simon Pegg To Watch Coldplay Headline Glastonbury 2024, Week After Taylor Swift Concert

It looks like Hollywood's evergreen actor Tom Cruise loves attending music concerts! The Mission Impossible star was spotted at 2024’s Glastonbury Festival just one week after he attended Taylor Swift's concert as a part of her Eras Tour in London. He was having a gala time with Mission Impossible co-star Simon Pegg while watching Coldplay headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, England on June 29, 2024

The actor was snapped with actor Simon Pegg ahead of Coldplay’s headlining performance at Worthy Farm in Pilton. Cyndi Lauper, Little Simz, and Keane were also on the main stage. In images shared via DailyMail.com, both Pegg and Cruise were spotted talking to Gillian Anderson as they enjoyed Coldplay from a VIP balcony.

More on Coldplay's England concert

Coldplay broke Glastonbury Festival records as they took to the stage with their fifth headline slot on the Pyramid Stage. The band first headlined on the Pyramid Stage in 2002, and their performance sees them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the space four times.

They began their set with Yellow, from their 2000 album Parachutes, and then followed up with their song of the night, Higher Power, from their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres. Viewers were immersed in a magical experience wearing and waving LED wristbands which have become a signature thing to do in all their live concerts over the years.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, and bassist Guy Berryman took to the stage and delivered a dreamy, memorable performance, once again proving the fact that their shows aren't just typical concerts but an experience of their own.

More about Tom Cruise and his new-found love for live concerts

Well, before grooving to Coldplay's magical vibe, Tom Cruise attended Taylor Swift's show in London. The star was spotted in the VIP tent dancing to her hit track, Shake It Off.

One fan even showed a video of herself sharing friendship bracelets, a hallmark of the Swift fan experience, with the actor. Cruise was one of many A-list guests at Swift’s eight-night residency at Wembley, the second-largest stadium in the world.

Looks like Cruise loves attending live concerts and seemed completely immersed in its vibe. Social media clips from the concert showed Travis embracing Tom, as the pair smiled and laughed while Taylor Swift performed. At one point, Travis Kelce (Swift's boyfriend) even put his hands on the Oblivion star’s shoulders and whispered something in his ear.

