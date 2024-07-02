‘Just Texting With Her’: Jamie Dornan Reveals If He Is Still In Touch With Fifty Shades Of Grey Costar Dakota Johnson

“Mr. Grey will see you now!” The dialogue sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Nervous Ana walking in for her interview—that key encounter that changed her life.

Hollywood's heartthrob, Jaime Dornan, played the iconic billionaire and sadistic lover, Christian Grey from the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which redefined the erotic genre in movies. Jamie recently revealed that he still keeps in touch with his co-star Dakota Johnson. Dornan even looks forward to spending quality time with her and her fiancé, Chris Martin.

"I was just texting with her a couple days ago," Jamie shared with Metro at the Into Film Awards on July 1. "I think she's London-bound a wee bit over the next few weeks, so I'm trying to see her and Chris for dinner."

On the other hand, Dakota has also remarked that Dornan has become like family to her. The duo follows each other on social media and holds mutual regard for one another.

Dakota Johnson has all the good things to say about co-star Jamie Dornan

Fifty Shades’ Anastasia Steele, a.k.a. Dakota Johnson, has only good things to say about Jamie Dornan. “There was never a time when we didn't get along,” she told Vanity Fair in a June 2022 interview. “I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me.”

Dakota expressed her affection by saying that she 'loves' Jamie and also that they are 'there for each other'.

Advertisement

Johnson, who has been privately engaged to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, gained even more worldwide acclaim with the Fifty Shades film, which became the third highest-grossing film directed by a woman at its release.

More about Fifty Shades Of Grey

A popular romantic drama series, based on E. L. James' 2011 novel of the same name, and serves as the first installment in the Fifty Shades film series. It is starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The story follows Anastasia Ana Steele, an English literature graduate, who begins a sadistic relationship bound by contracts and norms with young business tycoon Christian Grey and eventually falls in love as the story advances over the next installments and the characters unfold.

The first film, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released on February 13, 2015, while the second, Fifty Shades Darker, was released on February 10, 2017. Fifty Shades Freed, the third film, was released on February 9, 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exploring Pop Star Madonna’s Net Worth: A Look At Her Multi-Billion-Dollar Legacy

‘That’s A Wrap’: Pedro Pascal Shares PIC With Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans As Materialists Production Comes To An End