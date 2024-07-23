Jennifer Meyer Calls Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Divorce a 'Beautiful Breakup'; Credits Actress For Her Peaceful Split From Tobey Maguire

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer has Gwyneth Paltrow to thank for a peaceful split from her ex-husband, Tobey Maguire. While speaking on the Broad Ideas podcast, Meyer revisited her separation from the Spiderman alum in 2016 and their subsequent divorce in 2020. She mentioned how the “beautiful breakup” between the Shakespeare in Love actress and Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, served as an “example” to her.

Jennifer Meyer speaks on her divorce

“Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was starting to do with Chris—this conscious uncoupling that everyone was making fun of,” said Meyer, referring to the former couple, which was one of the most coveted unions in the industry while it lasted. Paltrow and Martin married in 2003 and share two children. The official announcement of their separation came in 2014, as the actress labeled it an act of the famed term "conscious uncoupling."

“I got to see it firsthand, and it was the most beautiful thing that I had ever witnessed two human beings go through. She was so loving and kind and open to him, and she created this family,” said Meyer in admiration. She recalled how this helped her unlearn her understanding of divorce after her parents split up. She admitted to Paltrow that she previously thought divorce was only ugly and bitter.

Advertisement

Jennifer Meyer recalls advice from Gwyneth Paltrow amid divorce

Additionally, Meyer sought Paltrow for some big-sister advice during her separation from Maguire. Meyer and Maguire tied the knot in 2007 and announced their split nine years later, in 2016. Admitting to the Oscar winner that she felt scared amid the divorce and wasn't sure what to do, Paltrow introduced her to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, whom Meyer described as “an angel” in times of need.

Despite the separation, Maguire and Meyer are on good terms. The latter revealed that she vacations with the Golden Globe award nominee, calling him “her best friend.” As the rumors of the 49-year-old actor dating a 20-year-old model, Lily Chee, bubbled up, Meyer defended him online, slamming the rumors as false. “he was kindly helping a friend to her car. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not,” she told an Instagram user, referring to the viral clips from Michael Rubin’s July 4 party.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Twisters Director Reveals Reason for Excluding Glen Powell's Kiss Scene from Final Cut