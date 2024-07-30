Jennifer Lopez Gives A Nod To Brat Summer As She Shares Selfie With Viral Charli XCX Track; See HERE

Jennifer Lopez joined the Brat Summer trend with a casual selfie posted to Instagram Stories. On July 29, the 55-year-old actress posted a casual photo of herself relaxing in a cream sweater with her hair styled in loose waves.

She paired the photo with a vibrant lime green background and Charli XCX's catchy single Apple from her most recent album, Brat. The album has been receiving a lot of attention online, and Lopez's post only added to the excitement.

Charli XCX’s album sparks trend

Charli XCX's sixth studio album, Brat, which dropped on June 7, has captivated fans and sparked a social media trend. The album's distinctive lime green artwork and catchy tracks sparked the Brat Summer trend. Charli's loyal fans, known as Angels, have embraced the theme, declaring this summer their own.

The trend has spread to political circles. On July 21, after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Charli XCX made a playful comment on X (formerly Twitter), stating "Kamala [sic] IS brat." In response, Kamala Harris' official campaign account changed its banner to reflect the Brat Summer aesthetic, with "kamala hq" in lowercase black letters against a lime green background.

Charli XCX defines 'Brat' in a TikTok video

Charli XCX used TikTok on July 1 to explain what it means to be a brat. In her video, she defined a brat as someone who is a little messy enjoys partying, and is honest about their flaws and feelings.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat,” Charli said.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24th, while also embracing Brat Summer. She spent the occasion in the Hamptons and expressed her gratitude to fans via Instagram. She said she saw all of the birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts from around the world last night and this morning.

Lopez wrote that she had laughed, smiled, and shed some tears. She continued that she truly has the best, most amazing fans in the world. She said she cannot express how moved she is or how grateful she is to have everyone in her life.

