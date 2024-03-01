Hailey Bieber is reportedly "pissed" with her dad, Stephen Baldwin after he asked people to pray for her and her husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin are dealing with some "private" family issues, but Stephen's post made it public.

Hailey Bieber is reportedly pissed at dad Stephen Baldwin

A source close to Hailey told TMZ that The 27 year old model, doesn't like that their problems are now known by everyone.

This whole thing started when Stephen shared a video of Justin singing a song about God on Instagram. He asked Christians to pray for Justin and Hailey to stay close to God and protect their marriage. He mentioned that Hailey's mom often prays for them too.

An influencer who goes by name Victor Marx wrote on the clip, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” he mentioned that his wife and Hailey’s mother "often pray together" for the couple.

He added in the caption, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he claimed in the caption.

“So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Why did Hailey Bieber's father post a cryptic post?

Stephen didn't explain what exactly was going on with Hailey and Justin. Later, Justin and Hailey were seen going to church looking sad. Justin wore a hoodie to try to hide.

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018. They attend Churchome Church in Beverly Hills, California. Hailey's upset because Stephen made their private family matters public. She feels like it's nobody else's business. They're going through a tough time, and having it out in the open only adds more stress.

Stephen's intention might have been good, wanting to ask for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, but it backfired. Now, instead of support, Hailey and Justin have to deal with unwanted attention.

Unfortunately for Hailey and Justin, their private life is always under a microscope. Hopefully, they can work through their issues and come out stronger. But for now, they need to have their privacy and deal with things in their way.

