Top 10 Justin Bieber Songs Of All Time As Pop Star Turns 30

Justin Bieber, a popular pop artist, gained fame on YouTube with his covers of popular songs. His debut album, My World 2.0, was released in 2010. Since then, Bieber has released numerous chart-topping albums and hit singles, solidifying his status as a pop icon. His decade-long career has produced some of the most memorable and beloved pop songs of recent times.

From his early hits like Baby and As Long As You Love Me to his recent collaborations with Ed Sheeran and The Kid LAROI, here are Justin Bieber's top 10 songs as he turned 30.

1. Baby

Baby is a 2010 pop song by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris, written by Bieber, Christina Milian, Terius Nash, and Christopher Stewart. The song revolves around a young man's infatuation with a girl. The music video, featuring Bieber trying to win over the girl and showcasing his impressive dance moves, became a YouTube classic and a massive hit, propelling Bieber to superstardom and a loyal fan base.

2. Sorry

Sorry is a 2015 pop song, featuring a tropical house beat and smooth vocals. The lyrics revolve around a man apologizing to his lover for his mistakes and begging for another chance. Written by Bieber, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Sonny Moore, and Michael Tucker, the song was produced by Skrillex and BloodPop. The music video celebrates diversity and female empowerment, featuring synchronized dance moves by female dancers. The song became a massive hit, reaching the top of charts in many countries and winning numerous awards.

3. What Do You Mean?

What Do You Mean? is a 2015 pop song featuring a catchy chorus and pulsing beat. The song is a perfect summer anthem, with Bieber's smooth vocals making it a hit. The music video features Bieber rescuing his girlfriend from kidnappers, with a surprise twist at the end. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts in many countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious melody and relatable lyrics. It solidified Bieber's status as a pop superstar and solidified his place in the music industry.

4. Despacito

Despacito is a 2017 reggaeton-pop song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber. The song celebrates love and sensuality, breaking records and becoming one of the most-watched videos on YouTube. The music video features Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performing the song in Puerto Rico, with Bieber making a cameo. The energetic and fun video celebrates Latin culture, making it perfect for dancing and singing along.

5. Where Are Ü Now

Where Are Ü Now is an electronic dance track by Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Diplo, released in 2015. The song explores a past relationship and Bieber's search for answers about his former lover. The music video for the song is an artistic masterpiece, featuring abstract animations and illustrations over Bieber's footage. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts in many countries and earning critical acclaim for its innovative production and catchy melody.

6. Stay

Stay is a 2021 collaboration between Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, featuring a moody and atmospheric beat. The music video captures the emotional depth of the song, featuring a heartbreaking twist at the end. The song has become a fan favorite and has reached the top of charts in many countries, earning critical acclaim for its raw emotion and haunting melody.

7. Love Yourself

Love Yourself is a 2015 song written by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Benny Blanco, and produced by Blanco and Sheeran. The song features acoustic guitar and soothing vocals, making it an ideal listen for a good cry. The music video, featuring a man in Paris, perfectly matches the mood of the song. The song became a massive hit, reaching the top of charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its honest and vulnerable lyrics.

8. No Sense

No Sense is an R&B-influenced song by Justin Bieber and rapper Travis Scott, released in 2015, focusing on the difficulty of maintaining a relationship without emotional connection. The song features a smooth, sensual beat and Travis Scott's unique rap. The music video for the song showcases Bieber and Scott performing in a futuristic setting with neon lights and dancing, capturing the song's vibe and adding a visually stunning element.

9. As Long As You Love Me

As Long As You Love Me is a 2012 pop song by Justin Bieber and rapper Big Sean, featuring a young man in love who goes against her family's wishes. The song features a catchy chorus and smooth vocals, with Big Sean's edginess adding a touch of edginess. The music video for the song features a dramatic storyline with Bieber and his love interest fighting against her overbearing father, matching the dark and moody tone of the song. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts in many countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

10. I Don't Care

I Don't Care is a 2019 pop song by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, focusing on overcoming social anxiety when with their loved one. The song features a catchy chorus and bouncy beat, with the duo's vocals perfectly complementing each other. The music video captures the fun and carefree vibe of the song, featuring them in quirky and surreal situations. The song has become a fan favorite and has been a commercial success, reaching the top of charts in many countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

