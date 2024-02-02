Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Photos With Wife Hailey Bieber, Latter Says 'We're Cute'

After posting personal pictures of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber to social media over the weekend, Justin Bieber incited a frenzy among his followers. In recent pictures, the pop star kissed his model wife passionately, showcasing their deep love and devotion. Since getting married in 2018, Bieber and Hailey have given fans hints about their romance, but their most recent PDA-filled photos offered a very affectionate view of the pair.

On Sunday, Bieber shared a carousel of pictures of himself cuddling with Hailey on Instagram. The "Peaches" singer encircled Hailey's waist with his arms in the first photo, locking lips with her. Bieber planted a tender kiss on his wife's lips while staring into her eyes. The couple was seen in later pictures holding hands and grinning tenderly at one another while out and about. With a heart emoji, Bieber wrote, "My lips are lonely," as the caption for the photo.

Reactions to photos

The amorous pictures went viral right away, receiving over 3 million likes in a single day. Thousands of remarks from admirers of Beliebers and other celebrities complimented the couple's attractiveness and solid connection. "You guys are so cute omg," Chance the Rapper, a fellow musician, wrote. In a comment on the post, Hailey said, "We’re cute."

After spending a romantic evening together in Los Angeles over the weekend, Bieber and Hailey shared these pictures. The couple was spotted "looking cozy" on Saturday as they left popular restaurant Craig's, according to TMZ . An onlooker told the newspaper, "They were super affectionate with each other— lots of hugging, kissing, and cuddling."Through posting the romantic photos with his 240 million Instagram followers, Bieber continued the PDA into Sunday.

Advertisement

Since their September 2018 legal marriage ceremony at a courtroom in New York City, Bieber and Hailey, both 25, have remained together. The next year, at their opulent wedding ceremony in South Carolina, they reaffirmed their vows in front of their loved ones. Even though there were rumors of a breakup in the beginning of 2020, the couple has since shown their detractors incorrect by frequently making public shows of affection on social media and at significant occasions. Hailey has been incredibly supportive of Bieber's mental health journey in recent years, according to Bieber.

Hailey's response to photos

Hailey used her Instagram story to reply to the encouraging comments following Bieber's release of the love pictures. She wrote, "We’re cute," with a heart emoji. The model's remark demonstrated her agreement with admirers that she and her spouse are a handsome pair. In order to express her gratitude for her partner, Hailey also re-posted Bieber's photo carousel with the heart eyes emoji.

"They were very loving anzd caring with each other—many hugs, kisses, and cuddles," TMZ was informed by a bystander during Bieber and Hailey's date night. The eyewitness was also quoted by People magazine as saying, "They looked very happy together." They were cuddling and kissing while seated in a booth in the corner."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Shares Rehearsal PICS Amid NHL All-Star Headlining Rumors; All We Know So Far

As many fans and bystanders have seen, Hailey and Justin appear to be a "cute" couple, and her Instagram response confirmed this. She further demonstrated how much she values Bieber's public demonstrations of affection and flattery towards her by re-posting the PDA photographs with a heart eyes emoji. The model, who has been married for more than four years, is obviously still very much in love with him.

By posting new, private photographs of himself passionately kissing his wife Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber set the internet on fire. The romantic photos gave fans yet another look at the close relationship between the powerful celebrity couple. The way that Bieber and Hailey responded to the popular photo on social media shows that they both think they make a cute couple. Even though the celebrities don't reveal much about themselves, pictures like this show that their romance is still going strong.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I was a little disappointed’: When Justin Bieber recalled his very emotional and ‘overwhelming’ moment during VMAs