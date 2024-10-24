'She's His Support System': Hailey Bieber Encourages Justin Bieber To Seek Therapy Amid Sean Diddy Combs' Arrest Drama, Source Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Hailey Bieber is reportedly looking forward to Justin Bieber's recovery from the emotional turmoil he's experiencing, following the latest drama involving his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy has been arrested on serious charges of sexual trafficking and racketeering, and Justin has reportedly been going through significant mental and emotional distress as a result.

According to a source from Radar Online, "The guy's barely eating; you only have to look at him to see that." The source also mentioned how Hailey has been very worried about her husband amid the ongoing scandal involving Diddy.

The rapper is currently facing a lawsuit filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee under accusations of rape and sexual violence. The lawyer has claimed to represent over 120 individuals who have either already sued Diddy or are planning to do so.

However, Combs has remained silent regarding the recent allegations. According to the outlet, Justin has been deeply affected by Diddy's legal troubles, as sources close to him reveal that he is very concerned about the situation, especially because "it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way."

For the unversed, at the age of 13, Justin first met Diddy through Usher who had just signed the music prodigy to his and Scooter Braun's label in 2008. Rumors of Diddy grooming the young Baby singer have intensified following his arrest on sex trafficking charges as videos of the two hanging out together have resurfaced on the internet.

In one of the clips, standing next to Justin, Diddy can be heard saying, "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

The same source added, "Hailey's fiercely committed to [Justin] and their marriage, but it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense." Considering how Hailey has benefitted from therapy in the past, she too, is looking forward to the day when Justin decides to go to therapy. She feels that his potentially going to therapy might help him deal with this traumatizing experience.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal representatives once again stated that the lawsuits were merely attempts to gain attention through the media and maintained that he had not sexually assaulted or abused any individual of any gender or age.

