Happy Birthday Glen Powell: When Twisters Star Revealed How His Family Keeps Him 'Humble'

On this special day, as we celebrate Glen Powell's birthday, we get a great chance to reflect on how important his family is in his life. Powell previously told E! News that his family provides consistency amid the chaos of fame.

He thanked them for their support, especially from his mother, Cyndy, who has been a constant source of guidance. "They do keep me humble; it's very funny to be on this journey with them," he stated.

Powell remains grounded, despite his rising stardom in films such as Top Gun: Maverick and the recently released Twisters, which premiered on July 19, 2024.

He said that navigating the spotlight can sometimes lead to changes that go unnoticed, but his mother is always there to keep him in check. “Often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little,” he stated.

Powell's relationship with his mother includes some lighthearted banter regarding his fashion choices, especially when he prepares for red carpet events. He stated how she often critiques his style.

“You know you go for style moments every once in a while, like popping my collar. She keeps trying to take down my collar,” he stated, adding that his mother often tells him, "Glen, you know, could look a little douchey."

Despite her fun remarks, Powell took it all in stride, joking that Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes, so it's OK if he is on trend. It’s clear that his mother provides honest feedback out of love and concern.

Beyond fashion advice, Glen Powell thanks his entire family for giving him the stability he requires in an ever-changing industry. He said: "The thing that keeps me the most sane, with anything that changes, I know that they're going to be there, and they're the consistency in my life."

Powell likes that his family is equally invested in his journey as he is. He also said that they would never miss a premiere as they never miss an opportunity to celebrate him and he is extremely grateful for that. Their continuous support not only keeps him grounded but also motivates him to succeed.

During the Christmas premiere of Powell's film, Anyone But You, a beautiful example of their relationship was shown. To celebrate, he and his family dressed up like characters from the popular holiday film Elf.

Powell shared a cute video on Instagram in December of his family walking about New York City dressed in matching green Elf costumes. He wrote in the caption that it's nice to be born into a family that shares his love of elf culture.

