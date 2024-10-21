Eva Mendes Reveals Her And Ryan Gosling's Daughters Are Banned From Using Smartphones Because Of THIS Reason

While many parents struggle to balance their children’s screen time, Hollywood stars Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have taken a firm stance on keeping their daughters, Esmeralda (8) and Amada (7), completely away from smartphones and the internet. Mendes recently shared insights into their strict but mindful approach to parenting, which stems from concerns about the negative impact of online exposure on young minds.

Mendes, 49, who has been in a relationship with Gosling since 2011, explained that their two daughters are prohibited from using smartphones and accessing the internet. The actress believes that allowing children access to the internet can be as risky as giving them the keys to a car or letting them drink alcohol before they're ready. Mendes compared her approach to other age-restricted activities, suggesting that navigating the online world requires a level of maturity that young children don't yet possess. The decision to avoid social media and the internet entirely stems from a desire to protect their daughters’ mental health. Mendes pointed out that too much exposure to social media can lead to unhealthy comparisons and pressure on children to keep up with unrealistic portrayals of other people’s lives. She also noted that the negative comments and hate often found on social media platforms can be damaging, not just for children, but for anyone.

Advertisement

Mendes has used humor to discuss the situation on Instagram, sharing a video where she jokes about her daughters asking when they'll be allowed to go online. Though Mendes understands that controlling internet access may become more difficult as Esmeralda and Amada get older, she remains committed to this stance for now. In a reply to one follower who commented on the challenges of keeping children away from the internet, Mendes responded that she views the internet as dangerous for young children, much like driving or voting would be.

The star also acknowledged that the internet and social media are becoming an unavoidable part of modern life, but she and Gosling are doing everything they can to delay their daughters' exposure. Mendes emphasized that just because children live in an internet-centric age doesn’t mean they should rush into using it. Her philosophy reflects a desire to delay her daughters’ engagement with online life until they’re mature enough to handle its complexities responsibly.

Advertisement

Mendes and Gosling's approach to parenting highlights the importance of protecting children from the overwhelming influences of modern technology. In a time when many parents feel pressured to give in to screen time, Mendes stands as an advocate for thoughtful parenting choices that prioritize mental well-being and childhood innocence. As her daughters grow older, Mendes acknowledges the challenges ahead but remains firm in her belief that shielding them from the internet for as long as possible will help them develop in a healthier, more grounded way​.

ALSO READ: Does Ryan Gosling Want To Make A Barbie Sequel With Margot Robbie? Here's What Sources Have To Say