Harry Styles Attends Niall Horan’s Concert, Sings Along to THIS One Direction Song

This week, One Direction fans ALMOST got a reunion—at least a NARRY one. Harry Styles was spotted attending his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert in Manchester.

Adding to the moment, Styles was seen singing along to Stockholm Syndrome, a track from their 2014 album Four. On August 27, a fan posted a video of Styles swaying to Horan’s songs at the concert.

Since the band’s hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles and Niall Horan have pursued successful solo careers. Before that, the band parted ways with one of their members, Zayn Malik, in 2015.

Though One Direction didn't stay together for long, they were a global phenomenon. According to the BBC, they have sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide, with over 21 billion streams of their songs.

However, after Malik’s departure, the remaining band members also pursued their solo careers. The last album featuring all five original members, Four, included the track Stockholm Syndrome.

The British-Irish boy band was so successful that Simon Cowell, the judge who originally signed them on The X Factor, regretted not owning the band's name. In a June podcast interview on The Diary of a CEO, he expressed his thoughts on the oversight, saying, “If one of the band members doesn’t want to tour, it can prevent the others from touring as well. So, if I had owned the name, it wouldn’t have been a problem.” He added that he would ensure ownership of the name in future deals.

The former One Direction members have stayed busy with solo careers. Harry Styles has released three solo albums and appeared in films such as Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman, and Eternals. He has also toured extensively, including covering Stockholm Syndrome in his shows.

Niall Horan has performed the track several times during his The Show: Live on Tour, named after his 2023 album. In a 2023 interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, he mentioned his intention to continue performing One Direction songs at his shows. He believes many of their tracks align with his current taste and enjoys creating new versions of them.

Zayn Malik, after a hiatus from music, recently released his highly anticipated album, Room Under The Stairs. He has been actively promoting it. Earlier this year, Liam Payne released a single, Teardrops, from his upcoming album. Louis Tomlinson was last seen touring after the release of his first live album.

