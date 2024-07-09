Did Simon Cowell's Audition To Create The Next One Direction Fail To Draw Crowd? Here's What Report Says

Simon Cowell's search for a new boyband which is set to feature in a Netflix show The Midas Touch, began in Liverpool on Saturday, 6 June. However, only a handful of lads turned up but organisers had clearly expected huge queues at the Albert Dock venue with long rows of railings outside just as in the heyday of The X Factor.

Simon Cowell’s Netflix show suffers setback

Simon Cowell's search for the next big boyband, aiming to replicate One Direction's success, is starting at a slow pace. Cowell's latest venture is being documented in Netflix's new series, The Midas Touch, inspired by the Greek myth of King Midas turning everything to gold.

Despite expectations of large crowds at the Albert Dock venue, organizers were met with only a few participants, contrasting sharply with the bustling queues seen during The X Factor's peak.

One observer said, “They started arriving slowly from about 9 am on Saturday but the biggest number in the queue never amounted to more than about 40. By early afternoon, the number arriving had virtually dried up and it was the same story on the Sunday audition. The amount of railings they put up suggested they were expecting hundreds or thousands of people to arrive and pack out the queues but they had a fraction of those kinds of numbers.”

Cowell had originally planned to kick off the search in Newcastle, however, it has been canceled due to logistical issues with travel schedules. The search will now proceed with additional audition days in Dublin later this month and three sessions in London at the beginning of August.

Simon Cowell says he regrets not taking ownership of One Direction name

Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction, regrets not keeping ownership of the name. The band formed on The X-Factor UK in 2010, hand-picking five contestants who auditioned as solo acts and giving them a second chance as a pop group, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

“The one thing I regret is I should have kept the name,” Cowell said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. “I should have owned the name.” The America’s Got Talent judge said that the bandmembers own the group’s name and ultimately decide what can be done with it.

“If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem,” Cowell said. “I can be very naive at times, and that was me being very, very naive. So, next time, that will be part of the deal. I have to own the name. They can still make most of the money, but I need to own the name.”

Cowell expressed his desire to buy back the name if he still owned it and would create an animation or other project. However, when asked about One Direction's reunion, Cowell said he doubted it.

One Direction became a worldwide phenomenon following their formation on The X-Factor UK in 2010. The band didn’t win the talent competition and placed third in Season 7. Following the reality competition, the group released five studio albums. Malik exited the band in 2015, and the group went on an indefinite hiatus the following year to pursue solo careers.

