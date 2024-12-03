Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After 'Alarming' Blood Test Amid Concerns Over Jail Conditions

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Harvey Weinstein has been moved to Bellevue Hospital from Rikers Island after an alarming blood test result, according to his attorney. The former Hollywood producer is awaiting a retrial in New York next year on charges of rape.

Weinstein has faced multiple health challenges, including leukemia, diabetes, and coronary artery disease. His legal team has raised concerns about the care he is receiving at Rikers Island.

Weinstein’s attorney, Imran Ansari, stated on Monday that Weinstein requires emergent treatment and is expected to stay at Bellevue until his condition stabilizes. "His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice but a violation of his constitutional rights," Ansari said.

This is not the first time Weinstein has been transferred to Bellevue for medical reasons. His team alleges that inadequate care at Rikers Island has repeatedly led to his readmission to the hospital.

Ansari also described the poor conditions at Rikers, where Weinstein has been held since his return to New York earlier this year. On a recent visit, Ansari said Weinstein’s clothes had not been cleaned for weeks and were stained with blood, possibly from an IV. He added that Weinstein was not receiving necessary medications and lacked access to competent medical care.

Last week, Weinstein's lawyers filed a $5 million claim against New York City, citing deplorable and inhumane conditions at Rikers Island. The claim alleges that these conditions have worsened Weinstein’s health to the point where he feared for his life. Ansari compared Rikers to a "gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals."

Concerns about Rikers are not new. Federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain recently called the violence levels at the facility extraordinarily high. She mentioned ongoing issues such as fights, stabbings, and assaults on guards, as well as poor staff training and supervision. The judge has threatened to appoint a receiver to manage the jail if conditions do not improve.

Weinstein is awaiting a retrial after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his previous guilty verdict in April. The court ruled in a narrow 4-3 decision to vacate the 2020 convictions for rape and sexual assault, which had resulted in a 23-year sentence.

Before his return to New York City, Weinstein was held at Mohawk Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Rome, N.Y. Since his transfer to Rikers, his health has reportedly deteriorated further, leading to multiple hospitalizations at Bellevue.

Weinstein’s re-trial is set to begin on January 29, 2024. His legal team continues to advocate for better treatment, arguing that the current conditions could hinder his ability to participate in his defense.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

