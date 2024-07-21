'He Is Anxious': Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Disgraced Producer Is Physically Unwell As Judge Announces New Trial Date

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault and abuse.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer, appeared briefly in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, July 19. Prosecutors in New York are seeking a retrial after his 2020 assault and abuse convictions were overturned as per PEOPLE. Judge Curtis Farber announced that jury selection for Weinstein's retrial will begin on November 12.

Weinstein walked into the courtroom wearing black-framed glasses, a suit, and a blue tie. When he arrived at the courthouse, he gave Juda Engelmayer, his public relations representative, a high five. The brief appearance was primarily for a judicial hearing officer to review discovery materials.

Lawyer Diana Fabi Samson's statement

Diana Fabi Samson, Weinstein's attorney, spoke with reporters outside the courthouse. “He is anxious to go to trial and prove his innocence. Physically, he is not well, and that has affected his mental state," Samson said.

Weinstein had also been in court on Tuesday, July 9. During that session, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg stated that prosecutors are investigating new accusers' claims but are not yet ready to present them to a grand jury. “We spoke to several individuals who claimed Weinstein assaulted them in Manhattan,” Blumberg said. She also stated that these claims are subject to the statute of limitations.

Courtroom proceedings and upcoming trial

Judge Curtis Farber stated that the trial could begin earlier, in September, depending on the status of pretrial discovery. Farber also mentioned appointing a special magistrate to handle discovery disputes between the parties as they go over new evidence before the trial.

Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, fought back against the new allegations, demanding a more specific timeline for the case. He claimed that it was unfair for prosecutors to seek additional victims after the conviction was overturned.

Weinstein's recent court appearances come after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 convictions for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in late April. The court determined that Weinstein did not receive a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony from accusers who were not formally charged with assault.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced last week that they plan to charge Weinstein with "additional violent sexual assaults" after more women agreed to testify. The new accusers have not been publicly identified, and prosecutors are attempting to conceal certain evidence while preparing a new grand jury indictment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

