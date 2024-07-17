Has Love Iss Blind: UK Been Renewed For Season 2? Here's What Report Says

One of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, Love Is Blind, is now finally coming to the UK and fans can’t keep calm. Not just limited to one, the series has also apparently been renewed for another season already.

A fresh group of singles will join Love Is Blind in the UK in the hope of finding love for who they are rather than what they look like, after successful runs in the US, Brazil, Japan, and Sweden. Here’s everything you need to know about the reality series and its second season.

Where, where, and how to watch Love Is Blind: UK?

New episodes of Love Is Blind: UK, which will follow the individuals' paths to love, will premiere every Wednesday starting on August 7 on Netflix. The episodes will be released in the following order-

Week 1 (August 7): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (August 14): Episodes 5-9

Week 3 (August 21): Episodes 10-11

About the show Love Is Blind: UK

The method for creating a lasting connection will remain the same, despite possible differences in the location, hosts, and accents. 30 men and women will enter the pods in Love Is Blind: UK, where they will encounter a variety of possible soulmates without being distracted by the outside world.

When the couples finally become engaged, they will finally be able to see their fiancés in person and judge whether their emotional bond is stronger than their physical one. After returning to reality, the couples will definitively ascertain whether love is blind, as the realities of day-to-day existence set in and their eagerly anticipated wedding day finally arrives.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will get their much-needed break as new British hosts will mentor the hopeful participants toward real love. The custom of a married pair supervising the singles from their very first days in the pods all the way to the altar will be carried out by Emma Willis, a former Big Brother presenter and The Voice Kids host, and Matt Willis, a musician, and co-founder of the pop band Busted.

Regarding the show, Emma told Netflix TUDUM, “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind.” She continued, “I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Love Is Blind: UK has been renewed for a new season

While the first season is already under production, casting for a brand new season is apparently already underway for UK residents over the age of 18. In case you are looking for your soulmate, you can visit the Short Audition website. The filming for the second season will reportedly begin later this year.

