Netflix is expanding its reality TV portfolio by adding new programs and bringing back old favorites. This change introduces fresh content for viewers who are into unscripted drama, love, and games.

Comeback of the popular shows

The third season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will premiere on Netflix in December for couples about to get married. There are six couples in the show; where one partner is ready to get married, but the other is not sure yet.

They will spend eight weeks experiencing life with a potential new partner from another couple. In the end, they should decide between marriage and moving on. It’s still Kinetic Content that is producing this show, with the initial hosts being Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

On top of that, The Ultimatum: Queer Love spinoff will also return for a second edition. The version will include women and nonbinary participants with ten episodes hosting JoAnna Garcia Swisher, but there has not been an announcement about its release date.

New series releases

Netflix further announced three new reality series. First of all, Selling the City, which is part of the Selling franchise, follows New York-based real estate agents at Douglas Elliman. The series focuses on luxury real estate competition in New York City. Production begins this spring and comprises eight 45-minute installments.

Another original program titled Building the Band takes ideas from Love Is Blind into a music industry backdrop. Bands consisting of fifty singers without seeing themselves are created here.

As bands converge, their looks, choreography, and style blend together, leading to drama. The objective is to find out who forms the next great band in music history. This series is produced by Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay U.K..

Lastly, Battle Camp will bring together stars from across Netflix's reality universe; contestants participate in challenging physical and mental games, and a winner takes home $250,000. This show promises high-stakes competition and intense drama. Thames is Fremantle’s label producing the series.

More thrilling additions

Netflix is also launching Owning Manhattan, a reality series following real estate broker Ryan Serhant. Formerly on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, Serhant now has his own team of agents searching for the best luxury listings. It will have eight episodes produced by World of Wonder.

The second exciting move is that Love Is Blind will expand to the UK with a new edition beginning in August, which will be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, perhaps with the same emotional moments and surprises as the original version.

Familiar favorites are back

There are other reality favorites that are returning as well. The Mole returns for season two on June 28. Too Hot to Handle Season 6 comes out in July. The premiere of Perfect Match Season 2 is slated for June 7. These shows join Netflix's robust reality slate, including hits like Squid Game: The Challenge, Selling Sunset, and The Circle.

Netflix continues to offer a mix of exciting reality shows that keep its audience glued to their screens. No matter whether it is love, competition, or property selling you want, there is something for everyone in Netflix’s ever-growing lineup.

