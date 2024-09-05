Happy Birthday Michael Keaton: Exploring His Top 10 Roles As Beetlejuice Actor Turns 73

Michael Keaton has been in Hollywood for over four decades with outstanding acting skills. The finest awards like the Primetime Emmy award and Golden Globe are in his basket. His first Hollywood debut was on the TV screens of the 1972s. Over the years, Keaton’s outstanding acting skills have brought him closer to the audience.

Keaton debuted as a superhero in The Batman movie, which cemented his status as a fan-favorite Hollywood star. Slowly he moved up his film career graph and became much more active in the 1990s. His ability to portray every shade of any character he plays in a unique way, earned him critical acclaim and commercial success.

In celebration of 73 years of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, let's take a look at his top 10 iconic roles.

1. Bruce Wayne in The Batman

The Batman movie, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, proved to be the blockbuster of 1989. Although there was Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy where we got to see Christian Bale’s superhero with his tortured psyche and mystifying darkness, it was Keaton who made the 80's audiences fall in love with Bruce Wayne on the big screen for the first time.

Keaton portrayed the complex superhero elements in his role with utmost perfection. On the other hand, Jack Nelson as the Joker became the embodiment of the dark side of humanity. Keaton's career graph went into the stratosphere for playing the role of Bruce brilliantly. All thanks to his masterful portrayal of Bruce Wayne, It became an iconic role in the actor’s career.

2. Riggan in Birdman

Keaton proves his acting prowess once again with the character of Riggan in Birdman. Riggan is an actor who had hits over the years as the Birdman character. After many years in the spotlight, he wants to re-establish himself in that superhero role. But this time begins the conflict with Riggan's inner and outer being.

Riggan's insecurities begin to make Birdman's imaginary voice seem real. A lost faded actor embarks on a journey of re-losing himself as he tries to re-establish himself. Riggan’s character is woven through the threads of every human being's latent desires, insecurities, complexities, and struggles with aging. And Keaton perfectly fulfilled every action and emotion demanded in the role and went on to win the Academy Award for this movie

3. Betelgeuse in Beetlejuice

The character Beetlejuice is one of Keaton's iconic characters. Michael Keaton is undoubtedly perfect for the role of Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice is built on an atmosphere of whimsical and heartwarming fictional events set in an environment of paranormal events. Keaton's portrayal is incredibly enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

Filled with comedy, horror and impulsive adventures, Keaton's character remains unforgettable to this day. This film proved to be a huge hit at the box office and Keaton joined the rank of Hollywood A-list actors.

4. Walter 'Robby' Robinson in Spotlight

Keaton's portrayal of editor Robinson in the movie Spotlight is thought to have gone unappreciated. However, through this character, the story of the callousness of journalism and not bowing down against injustice is presented. Despite being in journalism, Robinson's character tells a story of fearlessly not compromising with injustice. Exposing priests who were systematically linked to many child abuse.

In 2001, a newspaper commissioned a team called Spotlight to investigate. This investigative team was met by editor Robinson. As the team goes through the investigation, events begin to affect their lives as well. Robinson can prove himself to be a great editor through constant effort and patience. Robinson's character will remain unforgettable as an embodiment of the power of journalistic fearlessness and integrity.

5. Adrian Toomes (Vulture) in Spider-Man Homecoming

Spiderman Homecoming tells the story of Peter Parker. The story of an ordinary boy in high school who becomes a superhero. Peter has been an Avengers fan since childhood. He always dreams that he will save the world like the Avengers. However, through a series of events, Tony Stark meets Peter while the latter tries his best to save this world from small dangers.

Among all these small dangers, Vulture becomes the big danger. Michael Keaton plays the villain brilliantly. Every action sequence with Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) gives goosebumps. The thrilling action sequence of Spiderman and Vulture on a moving plane is top-notch. Michael Keaton didn't have much screen time here though. But the entire time he was on screen, he never let the audience take their eyes off him.

6. Ken in Toy Stoy 3

Toy Story became one of the best animated feature films after being a huge success at the box office. This film can easily win the hearts of the audience of any age. Toy Story has had many sequels so far. In Toy Story 3, Michael Keaton voiced Ken's character. We can easily say that Michael Keaton’s Ken won several hearts before Ryan Gosling’s did.

When the owner of the toy is out of the house, the toys are engaged in a mission of their own. With the sadness and passion of the old toys and the excitement of the new toys, each of these sequels is like an emotional roller coaster ride. Amidst all the tension, Keaton’s portrayal of Ken remains memorable to the day.

7. Bruce Wayne in Batman Return

The success of The Batman movie compelled Michael Keaton to return to the character of Bruce Wayne in Batman Returns. Bruce continues to eliminate enemies one by one to change the darkness of Gotham City to the light. The biggest surprise in this movie is that we get to see Catwoman here. Catwoman with Batman gives viewers some great action sequences.

At the end, a re-formed bat signal flashes in the city's sky as proof that Gotham City has been de-corrupted. Michael Keaton was made for the character of Bruce. Playing a gray and complicated character is tough but Keaton unsurprisingly doesn't disappoint.

8. Jack in Mr. Mom

Full of laughs and jokes, this movie is good for anyone. The character of Jack Butler is undoubtedly played very well by Keaton. This movie is an example of just how far the equation of a husband and wife can go when they have children in their everyday married life. Jack Butler's wife faces challenges in the workforce as well as challenges at home. Just then another person enters Caroline's life.

Jack, on the other hand, is forced to stay home all day to take care of his child. Amidst all this, the comedy film gives a lesson on the extent to which women are harassed by spending all their time away from home and spending time with their husbands. And what if a husband has to do that! Attempts to show a funny twist on gender norms through comedy.

And Keaton does his absolute best as Jack Butler. But unfortunately, critics didn't like this movie too much. Regardless, Keaton's portrayal of Jack Butler is certainly one of his iconic roles.

9. Johhny Kelly in Johhny Dangerously

This film shows how a youngster steps into the path of crime under the pressure of society and environment. No food at home, his mother's illness, cost of his education all these pressures slowly started Johnny's illegal earnings. And this is how he slowly turns from Johnny Kelly to Johnny Dangerously. In the 80s, this movie was considered to be ahead of its time based on the context. This gangster movie manages to give a satirical interpretation of the crime story.

And Michael Keaton gets the nod for an unforgettable performance. The film expresses the unspeakable pain of the dark world that lurks behind it through comic brilliance. However, kudos to Michael Keaton for successfully conveying this character through the screen to the hearts of the audience.

10. Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will pick up where the story left off in Beetlejuice 36 years ago. Michael Keaton will be seen reprising his role as Ghost. As the portal to the afterlife where Beetlejuice was held opens, fans are sure Keaton will once again take over the hearts of the audience. Even director Tim Button said that he hopes the movie will create yet another milestone.

