'He Was Cooler Than I Thought': Eva Mendes Shares Touching Tribute On Late Brother Carlos' ‘Heavenly Birthday’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On Thursday, Hollywood actress Eva Mendes paid an emotional tribute to her late elder brother wherein she talked about her complicated relationship with April month. She also wrote about the sweet memories she has of him. Mendes spoke to People about how her brother’s death affected her and shared her splendid moments with him.

Eva Mendes paid emotional tribute to her late brother

Actress Eva Mendes paid a heartwarming tribute to her late brother Juan Carlos Mendez Jr on his 61st birthday. In her tribute, she shared an animated picture of Teri Garr.

"My mood today… captured by the coolest, Teri Garr. I post her because it's my brother's heavenly birthday today and he LOVED her. You can tell a lot by a person on who they crush on, looking back I didn't appreciate it, he was my annoying older brother, but now I realize he was cooler than I thought. It was me who didn't get it," followed by a red heart emoji Mendes wrote.

Advertisement

Her younger brother, actor Carlo Mendez commented on the post, "I still can't believe it, it's gonna be 8 years since he passed. Unreal."

During that time, Carlo posted an Instagram post regarding their elder brother’s death.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Hitch actress’ late elder brother passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 53 after battling throat cancer.

Eva Mendes talks about her complex relationship with the month of April

Eva Mendes elucidated that she has a "complicated relationship" with the month of April.

"Oh April… I have such a complicated relationship with you," wrote Mendes. "Tomorrow would have been my brother's birthday…..in a couple of weeks from now is the day we lost him…but then, the end of April we got the biggest blessing of all, my little girl was born 8 years ago. I hate you April. But I love you more," wrote Mendes on Instagram.

According to People, the "little girl" mentioned in Mendes' post is her daughter Amada Lee, whom she welcomed with Ryan Gosling on April 29, 2016. The couple's first daughter together, Esmeralda Amada, was born on Sept. 12, 2014.

Advertisement

Mendes talked about how her brother’s death timing affected her and the birth of her daughter in a previous conversation with People, calling it a "tough" situation.

“It’s so tough," she said in November 2019. "Thank God I had my baby; it was a week after he passed. So there was something to move forward. There was poetry to it all.”

Eva Mendes recalls favorite memories with her late brother

Eva Mendes shared her favorite memories about her late brother Carlos Mendez that they spent time together during the holidays.

Mendes said, “My favorite memories are when he used to, at Thanksgiving or a big dinner or Christmas dinner, roast everybody — but roast you hard. Of course, I miss him incredibly, and that’s an understatement, but I’m holding on to that tradition," she added.

"I’m so happy that he gave me that," she continued. "I don’t think I could carry it on the way he did, but those are some fun memories because he would really get raw."

In conclusion, considering how complicated her relationship with April, Eva Mendes expressed a heartfelt eulogy to her late elder brother how much he meant to her in life followed by her nostalgic memories with him.









ALSO READ: 'Never Experienced Anything Like That': Eva Mendes Shares Thoughts On Working With Ryan Gosling For First Time

ALSO READ: Eva Mendes On Embracing Motherhood Over Acting Career; 'It Was A No-Brainer'