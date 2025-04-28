Manjummel Boys’ Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko questioned by police for hybrid cannabis case worth Rs 2 crore

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Manjummel Boys star Sreenath Bhasi and actor Shine Tom Chacko were questioned by Excise officials in Kerala's Alappuzha. The actors had been interrogated in connection with a drug bust case that took place earlier this month.

According to India Today, the actors were brought in for questioning based on a statement by the prime accused, Christina. As per her statement, she had consumed cannabis along with the actors, which led to them getting served a notice.

Later on, both Sreenath and Shine were let out on station bail. The accused, 41-year-old Christina alias Tasleema Sultan, based in Chennai, was a script translator in the film field. As per the report, the Excise team had found 3 kg of weed, presumably from her car, along with the second accused, Feroze.

According to an official, “From the initial questioning, it was understood that they have been using ganja regularly for years now. They were in the apartment for a movie discussion. We have to investigate further about the supplier based on the information they gave.”

Earlier, Alappuzha Gymkhana director Khalid Rahman and director Ashraf Hamza were arrested by the Excise in Kochi for the possession of hybrid ganja.

On the other hand, Shine Tom Chacko had recently made the headlines after he was booked by the police for a drug possession case. The actor had made the news after it was reported that he had engaged in alleged drug consumption and misconduct against his co-star on a movie set.

Following his arrest, the actor was released on bail, and several film executive bodies, including A.M.M.A., took necessary action against him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India for continued contribution to cinema; see PICS