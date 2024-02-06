Heartwarming Winning Speeches At 2024 Grammy Awards Featuring Taylor Swift, SZA And More

As the 66th Grammys wrap up, another year full of anticipation goes by. While many categories and newer ones saw their entry into the Academy Awards for the first time, many historical records were also recorded. Amidst such wins, came some heart-melting speeches, all an ode to their hard work and undue success. Who are the best winning speeches of the 2024 Grammys? Have a look.

Taylor Swift and her music being the award:

The 34-year-old made a record for her win in the Album of the Year. It is the first time that a singer has won it four times in a row. An emotional Swift said, “I would love to tell you this is the happiest moment of my life.” She also gave a shout-out to her friend Lana Del Rey for her works and called her a Legacy Artist. The singer believes her work over the years is the best award. The Midnights singer also announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department which will hit the shelves on April 19, 2024.

Miley Cyrus and her quirky comebacks:

Hannah Montana star finally made a comeback. After her last nomination in 2022, the 31-year-old finally won her first Grammy Award this year. Her song Flowers was awared with the Record of the Year honor. The singer started off with, "This award is amazing. But I hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday." She also added, "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.” She added further, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?" But being the quirky self she is, the singer remarked how she had forgotten her underwear which got the audience cracking towards the end.

SZA’s touching speech:

The most nominated singer for this season of Grammys, SZA won in multiple categories, like Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The emotional and overwhelmed SZA said, "I came really, really far, and I can't believe this is happening, and it feels very fake." She completed her thank you speech with a shout-out to Taylor Swift stating, "Hi Taylor! I love you. I'm just really grateful. And I'm not an attractive crier."

Joni Mitchell on the rendition of Both Sides Now:

Joni Mitchell survived a brain aneurysm in 2015. The music legend came back to the stage after two decades at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival and a 2023 concert at the Gorge Amphitheater. The Newport Set got her the best Live Album title. As a thank you speech, Mitchell performed her first Grammy Award-winning album debut - Both Sides Now, which was a part of Grammys 54 years ago. The powerful lyrics mesmerise the audience. It said, "Well something's lost, but something's gained."

Tyla on her first African Music Performance Award:

One of the newly introduced categories, the Best African Music Performance award went to Tyla, as this was a debut win in this newly introduced title. An enthralled Tyla said, "What? Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy! I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old." Backstage, Tyla explained the importance of African music explaining, "It's the music that I listen to all the time and I've believed in it for so long."

Victoria Monet made Grammy History:

Victoria Monet broke down amidst her win for the Best New Artist. Her acceptance speech began with, "Thank you to the champagne-servers tonight,” she also added, “Thanks to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl." A crying Monet then expressed how this award was "15 years in the making."

While many other wins stole our hearts such as Billie Eilish winning Song of The Year for Barbie’s What Was I Made For? or Karol G’s Musica Urbana win, many performances, renditions, and Memoriam, made this edition one of the most remembered in the history of Grammy Awards. As the 2024 Grammys ends and so does the anticipated season of the wins, let us brace ourselves for a more action-packed Academy Awards in the coming year!

