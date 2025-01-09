Here's What The Office Star Mindy Kaling Had To Say About Meghan Markle's Cooking Skills

Mindy Kaling, best known for her role in The Office, recently shared her admiration for Meghan Markle’s cooking. During an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress revealed that she visited the Duchess of Sussex in Montecito.

She said, “I was just on my maternity leave, and Meghan texted me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come be in my show and come to Montecito and have me cook for you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds perfect.’”

Mindy Kaling was impressed with Meghan’s skills in the kitchen. “I think of myself as kind of an okay cook, but she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water. The thing about her recipes and being there was that it was just really accessible,” she added.

Kaling also mentioned Meghan’s impressive garden and chickens, joking that she wouldn’t be able to manage them herself.

While Meghan took center stage in the kitchen, Kaling also commented on Prince Harry's skills. "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me. But I hear he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen," she said.

Kaling is one of the special guests on Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show, which premieres on January 15, aims to 'reimagine the lifestyle genre' and features eight half-hour episodes. Other notable guests include chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

Meghan Markle announced the series on Instagram after a four-year hiatus. She shared a black-and-white video of herself on a beach and followed it up with a trailer, writing, "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

