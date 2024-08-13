‘He's Honored In Our Movie': Descendants: The Rise of Red Cast Remembers Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce's Legacy

The cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red recently opened up about the legacy of the late star Cameron Boyce. Descendants: The Rise of Red served as the fourth installment in the Disney musical fantasy franchise, Descendants. Talking about the original lead of the franchise’s first three films, Cameron Boyce, the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red acknowledged that the late actor is honored in their movie.

During their conversation with PEOPLE at the D23 convention, the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red spoke largely about the late star, Cameron Boyce. Cameron Boyce served as one of the leading cast members of the original three Descendants movies along with Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart. However, the rising star sadly died of an epileptic seizure that too at the young age of 20.

Talking about Boyce, Joshua Colley revealed that their recent movie is "carrying on [Boyce's] legacy." Colley further appreciated Boyce for his immense talent, evident through his captivating portrayal of Carlos de Vil. "I know he's honored in our movie, and so we always just want to honor the work that he did and the talent that he [had]," he remarked.

Adding on to his fellow castemate’s remarks, Peder Lindell, emphasized that Boyce was an incredible actor. Colley even went ahead and noted that Cameron Boyce’s performance had set "the highest" bar for them on the sets, which he hopes was respected in their film. "Hopefully we honored the bar that he put up for us,” Colley stated.

Dara Reneé, who portrayed the character of Uliana in the fourth installment, also spoke about the late star’s legacy, defining it as truly impactful. Reneé though admitted that she never got a chance to personally bond with Boyce but revealed that she never heard anything bad about him from other people, emphasizing that it's a very rare scenario to happen in the industry.

Reneé previously shared that the Descendants: The Rise of Red would not be possible without his contributions in the previous installments, highlighting his role in the success of the franchise. The actress mentioned that they couldn’t have possibly continued with the story without honoring him for all his efforts.

Ruby Rose Turner, who played the young Queen of Hearts in the movie, exclaimed that Boyce’s work is not only a gift to the Descendants franchise but rather to the entire entertainment industry. “Whatever he would be deciding to do right now would be incredible and so appealing to him. And I wish he was here so we could all be able to see that,” she added.

Morgan Dudley on the other hand talked about the late actor’s energy, sharing, “Watching him on screen – I never got to know him in person, but I feel like I can sense his energy just off of how lively and just how special he was on screen and his essence, I don't think that'll ever go away.” Dudley further credited Boyce’s energy for making the franchise special.

It seems like the new generation of actors was surely able to live up to the impact delivered by the original castmates. Moreover, their kind words for Cameron Boyce are surely a reflection of the late actor’s impact and lasting legacy. Descendants: The Rise of Red was released on July 12, 2024, and is available for streaming on Disney+.

