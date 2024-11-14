‘He’s Such A…’: John Krasinski’s Office Costar Angela Kinsey Reacts To Him Getting Crowned As Sexiest Man Alive

Angela Kinsey who has spent a long and memorable period on the set of Office with John Krasinski, recently opened up about how she felt knowing that her co-star has now become the Sexiest Man Alive. The actress from Netflix’s comedy series Haters Back Off also addressed Krasinski as her younger brother.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress stated, "I'm so tickled by it. I found out this morning."

She then went on to talk about the actor from A Quiet Place Part II, stating that she loves him, who is also a “good person.” Kinsey then stated that she is happy looking at the stairs of success Krasinski is climbing.

“But I think of him like my little brother, so this is like your little brother getting Sexiest Man Alive! You're kind of like, 'What is happening?' But he's such a cutie," the actress from The Hotwives of Las Vegas stated.

Talking to the outlet, Angela Kinsey also mentioned that she now wants to send a text message in the Office group thread, where she poke Krasinski with, “What's up, Mr. Sexiest Man?”

It was on November 13 that PEOPLE announced Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan star as their 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive. For those who do not know, John Krasinski succeeded 2023’s recipient, Patrick Dempsey for 2024.

Talking to the magazine, the 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi actor stated that he was totally blacked out as he learned about the great news.

At first, the actor even thought that he was being “punked,” however, he further expressed talking to the outlet that he then asked himself, “Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?”

The actor from Some Good News also mentioned that he had “zero thoughts” upon learning the news.

Both Angela and John Krasinski starred in the NBC workplace sitcom The Office from 2005 and 2013. The two played the characters of Angela Martin and Jim Halpert in this series that focused on the lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

While Krasinski celebrates his time being the sexiest man alive, Kinsey is coming up with her next movie, a holiday entry, Confessions of a Christmas Letter.

This will be the actress’s first film in which she will lead and will even have a small office reunion, as Kinsey will be joined in by former co-star Brian Baumgartner.

Confessions of a Christmas Letter will premiere on November 17, 2024.

