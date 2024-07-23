House of The Dragon Season 2: Is Rhaenyra Targaryen A Bisexual And What Leads To The Kiss Between Her And Mysaria?

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra's actions have confused the audience about her sexual preferences. Throughout the series, Rhaenyra has only been with men, but in Season 2, Episode 6, she kissed Mysaria. This brief moment has left the fans confused, as the scene isn't written in the book.

Is Rhaenyra written as bisexual in the book?

Rhaenyra and Mysaria's kiss doesn't happen in the books. George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood doesn't depict Rhaenyra as a lesbian. She is shown to be close to other female characters like Alicent Hightower and Laena Velaryon, but her sexual preferences are straight in the books. The kiss in the show was created for the TV series and isn't in the original story.

Lately, Rhaenyra has been dealing with a lot of challenges. As someone inexperienced in battle, she always needed guidance. After her father's death, Daemon and Rhaenys supported her.

But now, her husband has abandoned her, her Small Council undermines her with sexist remarks, her eldest son Jace (Harry Collett) makes deals behind her back, and her strongest ally, Rhaenys (Eve Best), died in battle. The only person getting closer to Rhaenyra in Season 2 is Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), also known as the White Worm.

Why does Rhaenyra kiss Mysaria?

In this difficult time, she has grown close to Mysaria. Learning about Mysaria’s tragic past with her father, Rhaenyra might have developed strong feelings for her. However, this closeness went too far, resulting in the kiss.

While Rhaenyra has always been very close to Alicent, sharing hugs and lying on each other's lap, they've never had an intense moment like the one Rhaenyra had with Mysaria.

Daemon is in Harrenhal and only communicates with Rhaenyra through visions. Right now, Rhaenyra doesn’t have a sexual partner as she's too busy dealing with the chaos around her. The kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria might have just been a result of physical desire or a weak moment, and nothing more.

Originally introduced as Daemon’s lover in Season 1, Mysaria has mostly been an independent character. But in Season 2, Rhaenyra starts showing Mysaria respect and kindness, and Mysaria becomes happy to serve the future queen.

Mysaria advises Rhaenyra when no one else will and helps her with plans to win over the people. Mysaria wants to get even closer to Rhaenyra.

The fact that Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra, identifies as nonbinary adds another layer to the story. There were also hints of repressed queer love in the friendship between young Rhaenyra and young Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

With this episode’s kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria, the subtext becomes clear: queer relationships exist in Westeros, and Rhaenyra and Mysaria are starting one.

