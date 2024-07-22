Lady Gaga Pens Tribute To Tony Bennett A Year After His Death: ‘We’re Gonna Keep On Swingin’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Pop Queen Lady Gaga marked one year since Tony Bennett’s death with a heartfelt note about her friend and music collaborator. In an Instagram post on July 20, the singer shared a photo of herself with the jazz legend, who died July 21, 2023, at 96 after battling with Alzheimer's during the final years of his life.

"It’s been one year since Tony passed away,” Gaga captioned her tribute post. “This picture says it all. I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan — the legacy of jazz music he left — and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss you", she wrote.

The black-and-white photo is from the time when a tuxedo-clad Bennett utilized a pencil to draw Gaga on a notebook to use for the cover of their 2021 collaborative album, Love for Sale.

What happened to Tony Bennett?

According to Style Caster, Tony Bennett died on July 21, 2023. No cause of death was announced but the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. His wife Susan said that he was in good spirits.”But that’s because he already didn’t understand much. In an AARP article, she added, “He would ask me, ‘What is Alzheimer’s?’ I would explain, but he wouldn’t get it.”

“He’d tell me, ‘Susan, I feel fine.’ That’s all he could process — that physically he felt great,” Benedetto said. “So, nothing changed in his life. Anything that did change, he wasn’t aware of,” she noted.

More on Tony Bennett's music and his collab with Lady Gaga

Despite the diagnosis, Bennett continued to perform late into his career with none other than beloved collaborator and friend Lady Gaga. In fact, According to PEOPLE, the late singer's doctors stated that his continued association with music, even after his diagnosis, was beneficial to his condition.

"It kept him on his toes and also stimulated his brain in a significant way," said his neurologist, Gayatri Devi at the time. Furthermore, in 2021 Gaga and Benett kicked off their shows at Radio City Music Hall to promote their album Love For Sale. It was one of Bennett’s last public performances before his death.

As per Style Caster, Gaga remains emotional about it. “It’s hard to even talk about,” Gaga said about her friend’s diagnosis. Moreover, the pop icon wrote a touching post following his death where she poured her heart out. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together,” she added.

