House of the Dragon Season 3: Every Question the Next Installment Must Answer

The world of House of the Dragon is filled with drama, intrigue, and, of course, dragons. Fans of the show have eagerly followed the complex Targaryen family and their fiery battles for power. But as season 2 comes to an end, viewers are left with many unanswered questions. Instead of the big battle, the season finale wrapped up with a montage.

In fact, the montage raised more questions. What happened to important characters like Otto Hightower and Daeron? Did Rhaena manage to connect with the old dragon, Sheepstealer? And what about the meeting between Rhaenyra and Alicent? Let’s dive into the details of these questions that might be answered in the next season.

1. Where is Otto Hightower?

Otto Hightower has been absent since Episode 3 of Season 2 after being dismissed by Prince Aegon. Following his dismissal, Otto disappeared, with Aegon appointing Criston Cole as his advisor. However, Aemond, Aegon’s brother, acknowledged Otto’s intelligence and attempted to recall him. Despite this, Otto has remained silent and is now revealed to be a prisoner, though it remains unclear who captured him.

2. Where is Daeorn?

Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron, has been missing for two seasons, despite his crucial role in the story. The season finale reveals he has been growing up in Oldtown, away from King’s Landing. Hints suggest he was raised there. Fans are eager to see Daeron’s return in Season 3 of House of the Dragon.

3. When will we see the battle of the Gullet?

Many fans expected that the Season 2 finale would feature the Battle of the Gullet, a crucial conflict in the Dance of the Dragons. The stage seemed set for a dramatic showdown between Team Green and Sea Smoke. However, it appears we’ll have to wait until Season 3 to see this battle unfold.

Additionally, hints suggest that Rhaenyra and Alicent’s unexpected agreement might alter the timeline, based on information from the original book.

4. Will Rhaena bond with Sheepstealer?

Rhaena embarks on a mission to find Sheepstealer, a wild dragon known for causing trouble. In the finale, she locates him but does not ride him, leaving fans curious if she will ever bond with the dragon. This is particularly intriguing given her previous difficulties with other dragons.

5. Will Aegon be able to rule again?

Aegon, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, has faced numerous challenges this season, including significant internal strife. His brother, Aemond, has schemed to undermine his authority, making it difficult for Aegon to rule effectively. Now, fans are asking: Can Aegon reclaim his strength and take back his throne?

6. Is Rhaenyra turning into a cult leader?

Rhaenyra’s recent behavior has sparked controversy, with some comparing her to a cult leader due to her manners and decisions. Her bold choices, particularly in seeking new dragon riders, have been divisive. While Rhaenyra views these risks as crucial, she faces significant opposition.

7. What will happen after the Rhaenyra-Mysaria kiss?

Fans were shocked when Rhaenyra shared a kiss with her advisor, Mysaria. People are now wondering how this relationship will affect her future. Will it change the way she makes decisions or interacts with others? Could it create conflicts or alliances?

8. Did Tyland Lannister become a pirate father?

In a surprising twist, Tyland Lannister makes a deal with the pirates of the Triarchy. This leads to some funny situations, including a mud wrestling match. Afterward, he might have fathered several pirate children.

9. What’s next for the sharks?

Cregan Stark and his men have promised to support Rhaenyra. This alliance could significantly impact the storyline in Season 3. Viewers are eager to see how Cregan and his loyal Northman will aid Rhaenyra in her fight.

10. Will Alicent keep her promise to Rhaenyra?

In the finale, Alicent and Rhaenyra reached a surprising agreement. Fans are now wondering if Alicent will keep her promise when Rhaenyra arrives. The situation is tense, and it seems like betrayal could happen.

As we wait for Season 3, these questions loom large in everybody's mind.

