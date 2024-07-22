House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Trailer Breakdown: Syrax Vs. Seasmoke Teased

The excitement for House of the Dragon Season 2 is reaching new heights with only two episodes left in the season. The latest trailer for Episode 7, which dropped on Monday, gives a preview of the upcoming drama. As the conflict between the Greens and the Blacks intensifies, the trailer teases more dramatic twists and intense confrontations.

There will be major confrontations and key battles that promise to change the course of the Targaryen civil war. Let’s dive into the details and see what Episode 7 has in store.

Confrontation at Harrenhal

The trailer for Episode 7 picks up right where Episode 6 left off. One of the most anticipated moments is the confrontation between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) at Harrenhal. Addam, who has just claimed the dragon Seasmoke, will face Rhaenyra’s scrutiny. Yes, the tension rises as Rhaenyra doubts Addam’s loyalty.

Addam, a member of the Velaryon family and a key ally of Rhaenyra, is now fully aligned with the Blacks. This could shift the balance of power. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is seen grappling with troubling dreams. At Harrenhal, he is haunted by visions that could affect his actions in the upcoming battles.

Syrax vs. Seasmoke

Episode 6 saw Seasmoke, the dragon once ridden by Laenor Velaryon finally accepting Addam of Hull as his rider. The trailer confirms that Seasmoke will now fight alongside the Blacks. The trailer teases an exciting face-off between two dragons—Syrax and Seasmoke. Syrax is Rhaenyra’s trusted dragon, while Seasmoke is now bonded with Addam.

This battle of dragons is expected to be one of the highlights of the episode. It will show the intense rivalry and high stakes of the ongoing conflict. With Addam now riding Seasmoke, the Blacks gain a powerful ally in their fight against the Greens. Moreover, the showdown will not only be just a spectacle of fire and fury. But it will also be a crucial moment in the fight for the Iron Throne.

Daeron joins the fight

In the new trailer, we see Daeron, the 16-year-old son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower. Daeron, who has been living in Oldtown, is shown flying into the conflict. This addition to the battlefront adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing war between the Greens and the Blacks.

The trailer suggests that Daeron’s dragon Tessarion is set to make a significant impact on the battlefield. It will potentially give the Greens a powerful advantage.

What to expect from episode 7

After the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Rhaenyra Targaryen is dealing with a big loss. Rhaenys, a key ally, and her dragon Meleys have been killed. This is a huge blow because both were very important to her side. With this loss, Rhaenyra must quickly find new dragon riders. It’s more urgent than ever for her to build up her forces. In the upcoming episode, we will see how Rhaenyra and her team handle this setback. They will have to deal with their grief and come up with new plans.

The trailer also highlights rising tensions among the Greens. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) is causing worry for Alicent with his bold and aggressive actions. It’s clear that the Greens are gearing up for a bigger and more intense battle. Aemond seems to be relying heavily on his younger brother Daeron and his dragon, Tessarion. They are getting ready for the upcoming fight, which could have a big impact on how the war turns out.

Streaming details

New episodes of House of the Dragon stream on JioCinema Premium app in India every Monday at 6:30 AM IST. So, set your reminders and catch the upcoming episodes to see how the intense confrontations unfold.

