House of The Dragon: Was The Night King From Game of Thrones A Targaryen? Explored

The Night King in Game of Thrones is believed to be a Targaryen. Multiple characters in the North, such as Jon Snow, Maester Aemon of the Night's Watch, and the Three-Eyed Raven, have been discovered to be of Targaryen origin, indicating a connection between the books and the show.

The White Walkers' mysterious origins are not easily understood, but Game of Thrones provided a scene where the Night King was created, providing some insight into his life and motivations. Bran Stark's visions, though not fully depicting the White Walkers, confirm that the Night King is not a Targaryen, despite the lack of a complete picture in the Game of Thrones ending.

The Night King was not a Targaryen

The Night King, a character in Game of Thrones, is not a Targaryen, as his family's origins are in Westeros, not Valyrian Freehold. The Night King's curiosity stemmed from his ability to walk through fire and survive dragonfire in season 8. However, this is not a natural trait, as demonstrated by House of the Dragon. The Night King's ability to ride a dragon is likely due to his necromancy powers, not a natural trait. The Night King's unique abilities in the show are not a part of the Targaryen family's history.

Game of Thrones season 8 faces issues with the White Walkers, who were initially a mysterious enemy. However, their origin and motivations are straightforward. In Season 6, a vision shows the Children of the Forest piercing a man's skin with a dragon glass dagger, suggesting the Night King's origin as one of the First Men from the North. Game of Thrones does not confirm this theory.

Advertisement

The ASOIAF novels do not feature a Night King, nor does it match the Game of Thrones villain. Instead, a legend from Castle Black tells of the 13th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, who fell in love with a pale woman with blue eyes, possibly one of the Others, who are referred to as the White Walkers. The Night's King is killed, and the Night's Watch is freed.

How are the Targaryens connected to the Night King and the Long Night

HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's ASOIAF universe establishes a significant connection between dragonriders and the Long Night. In House of the Dragon season 1, King Viserys reveals Aegon the Conqueror's dream about a long winter, which would wipe out Westeros and bring death, to Rhaenyra. This dream, referred to as "a song of ice and fire," prompted Aegon to leave Dragonstone and conquer the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon features a storyline where Aegon the Conqueror, with a vision of the Long Night, travels to Westeros. It's unclear if this was a retcon or if George R.R. Martin had plans to reveal more about Aegon's true intentions. Season 2 revisits Aegon's dream, with Rhaenyra sharing the story with Jacaerys.

Advertisement

Given how quickly resolved Game of Thrones season 8’s Long Night was, it can be frustrating how important this event was supposed to be from the perspective of the Targaryens. Still, from an in-universe perspective, the fact that every Targaryen king knew of the threat beyond the wall, or at least of some supernatural threat scary enough to cause Aegon to conquer an entire continent, adds another layer to their dynasty’s story. When talking to Jace about the Song of Ice and Fire, Rhaenyra says that those who sit on the Iron Throne are protectors and not just rulers.

What the Targaryens’ connection to the Long Night means for the upcoming books

George R.R. Martin is working on several ASOIAF books, including Fire & Blood and Winds of Winter. It's speculated that these books may incorporate the Aegon Targaryen retcon from House of the Dragon season 1, redefining Daenerys Targaryen's journey. The title "A Song of Ice and Fire" can be interpreted in various ways, but two stand out.

Advertisement

If Jon Snow is really the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark in the books, he would be as much “ice” as he is “fire.” Another interpretation is that Jon Snow represents the “ice,” whereas Daenerys is the “fire.” Lastly, if House Targaryen’s mission in Westeros was to stop the Long Night, Daenerys’ journey was indeed the “song of ice and fire” the whole time in Game of Thrones. Curiously, even if the books do incorporate the Aegon twist, it is safe to say neither Viserys nor Dany ever got to hear the story.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Leak Showed THIS Targaryen Return From Game of Thrones