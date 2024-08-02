House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Leak Showed THIS Targaryen Return From Game of Thrones

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead for the House of the Dragon season 2 finale.

House of the Dragon season 2 finale clips have leaked on Twitter and TikTok, with approximately 30 minutes of footage available. The second season, adapting the Targaryen royal dynasty from Game of Thrones, has seen the Black and Green factions gather allies for a war. The final episode sets the stage for the conflict as Rhaenyra gathers her dragonriders and Alicent escapes a storm.

With Rhaenyra ready to ride to war after House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7, Variety has confirmed that moments from the season's upcoming climax have already found their way online. While not the full episode, it has been reported that the leaks can be traced back to a now-banned TikTok account that had uploaded 14 videos consisting of 30 minutes of the episode's runtime. However, the footage and discussions surrounding what was depicted have since spread onto Twitter and Reddit, leaving those wanting to go into the finale blind at risk.

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms,” Warner Bros. Discover issued a statement addressing the leaks. “The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

According to Reddit, there's a scene where Rhaenyra and Addam of Hull fly to Harrenhal, where they discuss their loyalty to Daemon in Valaryian. Daemon shares his vision of "winter is coming" and urges everyone to prepare against it. In a final act, Daemon and his men kneel before Rhaenyra. She tells him, “Leave me again at your peril,” to which he replies, “I couldn’t.”

Aemond informs Alicent and Helaena of her dragon's war, revealing her weakness. Alicent accuses him of anger and obsessiveness and threatens to burn the world for even the slightest humiliation. Later, Aemond and Helaena meet again, and he attempts to convince her of their sacred role as dragonriders. “If I refuse, will you burn me like you did Aegon?” she asks, to which he denies his responsibility. She tells him she’s “seen it," that Aegon will be king again, and that Aemond will die at the Battle Above God’s Eye.

This battle is between two of the most powerful dragons, Vhagar and Caraxes, and their riders, Prince Aemond Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, during the civil war called the Dance of the Dragons.

The Game of Thrones franchise has a history of leaks, with the original series and season 8's controversial story leaked online before their release in 2019. This led to fans being nervous about what was to come. House of the Dragon season 1's finale also experienced leaks through HBO's international distributors, with even unrelated stories made public.

In 2018, Bloodmoon aimed to explore the origins of Westeros' mysterious forces, including House Stark, the White Walkers, and the Long Night. A pilot episode featuring an all-star cast was produced, but it was canceled in 2019 due to House of the Dragon's development. However, footage of the pilot leaked online in 2024.

Game of Thrones fans are facing a challenge with leaks, which are not uncommon in the franchise. Despite the difficulty in predicting or controlling these situations, fans hope HBO will improve their handling of leaks, causing them to be cautious online for the House of the Dragon season 2 finale.

