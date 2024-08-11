House of The Dragon: What Does Helaena's Prophecy About Aegon's Wooden Throne Mean? Explored

In House of the Dragon season 2, Helaena Targaryen foretells her family's future with a prophecy about Aegon and Aemond, including Aegon sitting on a wooden throne. Her dragon dreaming abilities become stronger and clearer with the ending of the series. She also appears in other people's visions, such as Daemon's weirwood tree vision at Harrenhal, highlighting a larger, unchangeable story.

Helaena refuses Aemond's request to fight on Dreamfyre, revealing that she witnessed Aemond burn and let Aegon fall at Rook's Rest. Before warning Aemond about his own death, she prophesizes that Aegon will be king again, sitting on a wooden throne, and Aemond will be dead. This prophecy aligns with George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, which details Aegon's use of a different seat.

Aegon's wooden throne is likely his litter

Aegon, already bedridden in House of the Dragon, worsens his condition in the Dance of the Dragons. After escaping King's Landing, he hides on Dragonstone and arranges a coup. During the Fall of Dragonstone, he fights Baela Targaryen on Moondancer, resulting in a fall and breaking both legs. Aegon is unable to walk and is carried on a wooden litter.

Helaena predicts that Aegon sits on a "wooden throne" after his legs are shattered, which is likely the litter Aegon sits on after seeing victory. Aegon cannot climb the steps to the Iron Throne after killing Rhaenyra Targaryen on Dragonstone, so a carved wooden seat is placed at the bottom, giving him his "wooden throne" to rule and hold court.

Helaena dies before Aegon sees his victory

Helaena and Aegon never physically interacted in House of the Dragon, with the last interaction occurring after Prince Jaehaerys' death. Helaena tragically dies by suicide six months into Rhaenyra's rule at King's Landing, while Aegon remains at Dragonstone during her time at King's Landing.

Aegon and Helaena seemingly have some affection for each other, even if they're not able to express it. Indeed, Helaena's visions actually speak to this, as the way she talks about Aemond trying to kill Aegon, and that the king will see victory, almost feels like she's defending him. Aegon certainly hasn't been a good husband, but that they never reunite after all their shared tragedies is a sad reality.

Helaena foretells King Aegon's victory at Dragonstone and his death in House of the Dragon. She warns him that he will be "swallowed up" in the God's Eye, a lake in the riverlands where Harrenhal is located. This prediction aligns with Martin's Fire & Blood, indicating Aemond's fate in the House of the Dragon.

Rhaenyra takes King's Landing, while Aemond takes control of Harrenhal. Aemond and Vhagar burn villages, leading Daemon to search for him. They meet in the sky near Harrenhal in the Battle Above the God's Eye, an epic dragon-dragon battle that is likely one of the most incredible TV shows.

In a violent battle between two fierce warriors and their dragons, Aemond and Vhagar are killed. Daemon attacks Aemond with his Valyrian steel sword, Dark Sister. Both dragons and combatants are sent into a lake, and nobody survives. Helaena warns Aemond about his fate, which is uncertain if it will happen in House of the Dragon season 3.

Helaena's dreaming abilities are getting stronger

Helaena's prophecies about Aemond in the God's Eye and Aegon's "wooden throne" not only foreshadow future events but also highlight her growing power in House of the Dragon. Her dreams and vision powers are vague, and she doesn't fully understand the people she speaks to.

That's very different in House of the Dragon season 2's finale. Helaena appears to have a greater understanding of and control over her abilities. That she was in Daemon's vision of Daenerys Targaryen, Rhaenyra, a White Walker, and more is also telling. It's not clear how she did it, but it suggests she's a more powerful dreamer than we've seen previously. Helaena may well be aware of everything that's going to happen, even her own death, which works to not only make her stronger, but even more tragic.

