How Deadpool & Wolverine Placed The Best Matthew McConaughey Easter Egg For Fans

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine has seemingly saved the Marvel Cinematic Universe from a major fall since their content has been on the edge for the last few years. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie has recorded the sixth-biggest opening weekend in box office history. As per reports, the film has collected $211 million domestically and $443 million from the global box office.

Even if you haven’t watched the movie yet, it is no secret that Ryan Reynolds’ starrer is packed with special appearances and MCU cameos, along with different references and gags to keep the audience intrigued. Just like Spiderman: No Way Home, this movie has also stored a few Easter eggs for the audience. One of the biggest would probably be Matthew McConaughey’s appearance.

Amid all of the cameos, Matthew has a blink-and-miss moment, making his MCU debut. While the cameos were fun, the variants of Deadpool & Wolverine were most exciting to watch. An entire team of different variants of Wade Wilson, including lady, child, and dog versions, have made their appearances.

One of them is Cowboypool or the Deadpool Kid; this Western version of the character, or at least the voice of the character, was portrayed by Matthew McConaughey. Though we cannot see the actor’s face because of the suit, the voice cannot be mistaken, even if he tried to change his accent to an Old West tone.

Advertisement

Deadpool’s usual suit and appearance cannot be seen in this variant. The Deadpool Kid or the Cowboypool uses pearl-handed six shooters and wears an outfit made of cured leather, topped off with a ten-gallon hat. The Deadpool Kid first appeared in 2010’s issue #7, Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth. The original Deadpool travels through the multiverse at one point, reaching a Western dimension, where he meets a Cowboy version of himself.

Even though Deadpool had killed him, he cropped up later in 2012’s issue #2, Deadpool Kills Deadpool. However, in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, the character didn’t have much to contribute other than playing a fan service, but we can’t help but wonder if we will ever get a movie with McConaughey. This is Matthew’s much-awaited MCU debut, and we would love to see him more.

Fans have been waiting and buzzing to see the Interstellar actor in one of the MCU roles. There were rumors that the actor had turned down to play Ego in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and that he was also reportedly offered to play Dr. Stephen Strange before Benedict Cumberbatch took it.

Advertisement

Well, what do you think? Will there be another feature film starring Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine's End-Credits Scene Features THIS Surprise Cameo With Some R-Rated Humor; Read