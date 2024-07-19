Happy Birthday Benedict Cumberbatch: Exploring The Actor's Top 10 Movies As He Turns 48

A reputable stage actor in the 2000s, Benedict Cumberbatch saw a meteoric rise in the film and television industries beginning in the early 2010s, and he has been a well-known and significant figure ever since. One of the main causes of this is the television show Sherlock, which starred the titular Sherlock Holmes in 13 episodes that aired between 2010 and 2017. The series, known for its high production values and feature-length episodes, contributed greatly to Cumberbatch's widespread recognition.

If one were to limit one's attention to Benedict Cumberbatch's filmography, these are the finest of the best, showcasing his versatility and ability to feature in both big and small-budget productions.

The greatest films of Cumberbatch's career (so far), from the good to the great, are listed here. He has portrayed heroes, villains, and supporting roles with equal ease across his whole body of work.

Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013)

Star Trek: Into Darkness, a well-known film, is the second installment in the Star Trek reboot series. It follows the crew as they pursue Khan, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a man wielding a lethal weapon that has severely damaged their fleet. The film is a solid sequel, with impressive visuals and thrilling sci-fi action that expands on its predecessor.

Benedict excels in his role as the formidable Star Trek villain, demonstrating his exceptional acting abilities.

The Courier (2020)

The Courier debuted in January 2020 but wasn't released in theaters until mid-2021, building excitement at a time when many theaters were closed all over the world. In this true-crime spy thriller, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Greville Wynne, a typical businessman who is enlisted in the 1960s to deliver messages to a Russian spy.

Due to his actions, Wynne finds himself imprisoned in Russia and must navigate a psychological drama while attempting to prove his innocence.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Doctor Strange first appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, where he collaborated with other MCU heroes to stop Thanos from using the Infinity Gauntlet to halve the universe's population. Benedict Cumberbatch delivered an excellent performance. Infinity War is known for its stunning visuals and stellar cast, with Doctor Strange's interactions with the Titan heroes standing out and leaving fans eager for more.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy alongside top English actors Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, and Mark Strong. Despite playing a smaller role than usual, Cumberbatch excels as a trusted associate in this slow-burn spy thriller. The film, known for its deliberate pace, rewards viewers who value subtle storytelling.

Oldman plays an experienced spy on a Cold War mission to uncover a mole. Cumberbatch's performance stands out among the star-studded cast, demonstrating his ability to captivate audiences even in a supporting role surrounded by such accomplished talent.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Compared to Starter For 10, The Imitation Game has a significantly higher audience score and more reviews. It relates to the tale of Alan Turing's creation of a machine to decode German codes during World War II. Benedict Cumberbatch receives his lone Oscar nomination for a superb performance. In addition to exploring Turing's extraordinary mind and life, the film offers a moving look at inequality and accurately depicts him as an exceptional hero of his day.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Doctor Strange makes a memorable cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, but he is not the main attraction. Thor and Hulk must battle Hela on a crazy galactic adventure to prevent Ragnarok from happening.

It combines humor, breathtaking visuals, and emotional depth, making it one of the best in the Thor film franchise. The brief encounter between Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Hemsworth adds to the film's fantastic and comedic charm, setting it apart within the Marvel universe.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

12 Years a Slave stands out as one of the decade's most powerful films, telling the true story of Solomon Northup's perilous journey from freedom to slavery. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Ford, the plantation owner, with depth, which contrasts sharply with Michael Fassbender's harsh portrayal of Epps. Directed by Steve McQueen, the film is both painful and beautifully crafted, with outstanding performances. It's arguably Benedict Cumberbatch's best performance to date.

Atonement (2007)

Benedict Cumberbatch rose to prominence in 2007 with the film Atonement, which was a watershed moment in his career. Despite not playing a main role, he made an impact alongside James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Vanessa Redgrave, and Brenda Blethyn.

The film combines combat, romance, and drama, focused on lives upended by a false charge. Cumberbatch plays a loathsome character, bringing dimension to the film's heartbreaking scenes.

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a tough rancher and ranch owner in Phil Burbank, a departure from his normal gentlemanly roles. Phil is a cruel, callous person who frequently makes fun of others around him. The film centers on Phil's intricate relationships while examining themes of masculinity and suppressed urges. With a deft touch, Cumberbatch gives the character nuance, making him likable despite his shortcomings.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame, which wraps up the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. The movie follows the heroes who are still alive as they try to undo the consequences of Infinity War and finally defeat Thanos.

It is incredibly entertaining and provides a satisfying wrap to the Marvel saga, albeit with some issues with the concept of time travel. Benedict Cumberbatch's character, Doctor Strange, appears briefly but makes a strong impression as part of an excellent ensemble cast.

