Deadpool & Wolverine's End-Credits Scene Features THIS Surprise Cameo With Some R-Rated Humor; Read

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has taken the theatres by storm and the audience is showing their love and gratitude towards the project. While the movie features a lot of gags and special cameos, there’s one surprise appearance that might knock you on your head. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer end-credits scene includes Marvel’s one of the biggest stars spurring explicit R-rated humor.

If you’re a Marvel fan, you would know that there’s something or the other waiting in the post-credits scene. Be it a new project teasing, a character introduction, or something to keep you intrigued for what’s coming next. Deadpool & Wolverine is no different. Their end-credits scene did not tease a future project but definitely appeared more interesting for a reason.

Chris Evans in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Many MCU characters have made their way into the dimension of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine. This included 1998's Blade, 2005's Elektra, the 2000s Fantastic Four films, 2017's Logan, along with a Channing Tatum Gambit movie (which never got released). As Deadpool and Wolverine team up to fight against the evil Cassandra Nova, they briefly pair up with Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm starred by Chris Evans.

This would be Chris Evans’ first major superhero role after ending his run as Steve Rogers aka Captain America. As soon as Cassandra captured the trio, Deadpool spilled some raunchy and explicit insults, aiming at the villain, on Storm who responded with nothing at that time.

But this does not end here. At the end-credits scene, the movie features a compilation of behind-the-scenes, where Evans as Johnny can be seen giving back each of the insults to Deadpool. Slowly the language grows much more raunchy surpassing the usual PG-13-rated Marvel banter, leaving a surprised Deadpool.

Chris Evans as Johnny Storms?

After putting his character Captain American to rest, Chris Evans has been in the news for portraying Johnny Storm for quite some time. However, it seems the actor has this much contribution to the role of Joseph Quinn, who recently featured in Stranger Things, A Quiet Place: Day One, and others have been roped in for the character.

In MCU’s own Fantastic Four movie, Joseph will play Johnny Storm aka Human Torch. The film is expected to release on July 25, 2025, in the theatres. Till then, watch Chris Evans’ special appearance as Johnny in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Watch the trailer here:

Let us know what are your thoughts about Chris’ appearance in the movie. Did you think this could happen?

