How Did Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Easter With Her Kids? Reality Star Reveals

The American media personality Khloé Kardashian had a great time surrounded by her near and dear ones this Easter. The model has been a family woman who loves to spend time with her children and nieces. She took an Easter holiday where her daughters and nieces kept her entertained. What did Khloé Kardashian do? Find out.

How did Khloé Kardashian celebrate Easter 2024?

ALSO READ: 'A Medley': Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip Of True, Psalm And Chicago Jamming To North West's NEW Track

The Good American co-owner took the girls' day out a little too seriously. While she wore an elegant beige outfit, her little ones also wore cute dresses in beige and purple. The entrepreneur shared the pictures on her Instagram on April 1, 2024. Kardashian captioned her post as, "He is Risen!!! Happy Resurrection Day! Happy Easter” with a couple of emojis like heart, folded hands, a rabbit and the cross symbol.

While Tatum was the only boy, the little one looked happy being a part of the Easter Egg hunt. The girls True, Dream and Chicago wore beautiful shiny boots that they flaunted in an image from the post. The girls were happy wearing the fake bunny ears and posing. Overall Kardashian girls and Tatum really enjoyed their Easter 2024.

Advertisement

When did Tatum Kardashian step out for a trip for the first time?

In March 2024, Tatum was flaunting a firefighter suit. Kardashian wrote on her Snapchat story then stating, "Every year I take True and Dream and all of the cousins to our local fire houses,” and added, "I'm so grateful for all the hard work, the police department, and the fire department do for all of us and sometimes we bring them ice cream, and around the holidays we always add toys to their toy drive.”

She further added, "But I love to take the kids to visit [the firehouse] and they always have a great time seeing the firemen and learning about what they do. This year we took Tatum.”

As we wait to see what the Kardashian family is up to next, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Khloe Kardashian Edit Her New Photo? Netizens Online Think So