'A Medley': Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip Of True, Psalm And Chicago Jamming To North West's NEW Track

Ye, formerly Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter, North West, is already making waves in the music industry. The youngster earned her first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for her verse in her father’s new song, Talking/Once Again, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Now, her siblings and cousin are her biggest fans.

Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming video on Friday of North’s siblings, Psalm, 4, Chicago, 6, and cousin True, 6, grooving to their big sis’ hit track. As the verse played, the trio recorded themselves dancing it off in their pajamas. Khloé briefly appeared in the later part of the video, with a playlist of other songs tuning in.

Khloé Kardashian captures a golden moment

The 38-year-old socialite and Good American founder seized the opportunity to share the sweet instance of the Kardashian family showing support for big sister North West as she embarks on a professional journey. "A medley," she captioned the video on Instagram, adorned with a white heart emoji.

In the video, Khloé's firstborn with ex-husband Tristan Thompson, True, can be seen adorably rapping to the track, occasionally pulling out moves. Meanwhile, the West sisters, Psalm and Chicago, take up space behind their cousin and dance to North's verse, "It's your bestie/ Miss, Miss Westie," while sporting pigtails.

Soon after the song’s release on February 8, Kim Kardashian posted on her social media, praising North for her accomplishment. The mother-of-four shared the post that carried the 10-year-old’s record of becoming the youngest artist to make it to the Billboard Charts.

She wrote, “My baby!!!!” decked with emojis of love and gratitude. Talking/Once Again peaked at No.30 on the Hot 100, per USA Today. Father West announced that North will star in the music video by posting a snippet on Instagram.

North West claims herself as her style icon

Taking after her musical genius father, North West gave the world a glimpse of her personality in her first-ever solo interview in October 2023. She made it to the cover of i-D’s Fall/Winter 2023 issue and talked about her verse in Talking, styling her hair, and overall fashion sense. “I love doing hair and I got to do my own edges for this shoot,” North West said.

West rapped to her verse in Talking while getting her hair braided. Simultaneous shots of Ye and North sitting together added to the music video’s theme. Essentially, North seems driven towards fashion and opened up to her ambition of taking ownership of her parents’ brands, Yeezy and SKIMS. “One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,” she revealed.

Kim Kardashian shares four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, with ex-husband and rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West. However, this is the first time one of their kids has individually taken the limelight. Besides being a rapper and fashionista, North is also interested in basketball and art.

North announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, in March at a party for Ye’s new record launch, Vultures 1.

