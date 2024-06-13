How Did Poltergeist Star Dominique Dunne's Murder Affect Her Family? Brother Griffin Dunne Reveals In New Memoir

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The tragic murder of Dominique Dunne, a rising star in Hollywood, shocked the industry. More than a shock for the industry the incident left a lasting impact on her family. At just 22 years old, Dominique was killed by her ex-boyfriend, John Sweeney. This happened outside her West Hollywood home in 1982.

Dominique was on the brink of stardom, having made her debut in the horror film, Poltergeist. Dominique’s brother, Griffin Dunne gave details in his memoir on how her death has left a profound impact on the family. Take a look at her promising career, death, and the emotional turmoil of the family.

Dominique’s promising career

Dominique Dunne made her big screen debut in the Stevan Spielberg-penned horror film Poltergeist. Her performance in the film propelled her into the spotlight alongside co-stars Craig T. Nelson Heather O’Rourke. She also starred in popular TV shows like Family and Breaking Away.

Dunne’s violent relationship with John Sweeney

Griffin Dunne details in his memoir how Dominique’s relationship with John Sweeney was troubled from the start. Sweeney, a chef at the trendy Los Angeles restaurant Ma Maison, was very possessive and jealous. Despite her family’s disapproval, Dominique began a relationship with Sweeney.

Griffin and their brother Alex saw through Sweeney’s charm, describing him as a phony a star-f-king a-s-kisser. Dominique eventually confided in Griffin about Sweeney’s abusive behavior. She shared that Sweeney had hurt her badly once by squeezing her neck so hard that she nearly blacked out.

The breakup and its consequences

Just weeks before her 23rd birthday, Dominique broke up with Sweeney. What she didn’t know was that Sweeney had reached out to Griffin for advice on getting back together. So, while Dominique was questioning her choice, Sweeney was trying to figure out how to win her back.

On October 30, 1982, Sweeney showed up at Dominique’s house. She was practicing for her TV show V with actor David Packer. They got into a big fight on the porch and things got out of hand. Sweeney ended up strangling Dominique until she passed out. She was rushed to the hospital and put on a machine to help her breathe. But sadly, doctors couldn’t find any signs of brain activity. Yes, this means she might never wake up.

Sweeney was later charged with attempted murder, later upgraded to first-degree murder. However, the charge was eventually downgraded to second-degree murder. But he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Griffin remembers his sister

Writing about his sister’s murder was one of the hardest parts of Griffin’s memoir. He found it both painful and cathartic to relive those moments. Griffin claims that Dominique was a talented young woman whose life was cruelly taken too soon. He also mentioned about the impact of her death on their mother.

Dominique’s mother Lenny who has multiple sclerosis also attended the trial every day. The trial was a major moment in Dominick Dunne’s life. He wrote about the whole experience in an article. He documented the trial in a Vanity Fair article, Justice: A Father’s Account of the Trial of His Daughter’s Killer. He claimed that despite the family’s unwavering pursuit of justice, the legal proceedings only served to deepen their pain and sorrow.

The whole family is still grappling with the shock and horror of their beloved daughter and sister. He also shared anecdotes about his fears of fame. But writing the memoir helped him appreciate his diverse and fulfilling career.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

