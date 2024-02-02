How Many Grandchildren Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Have? Find Out As He Reveals Feeding Them The Same Oatmeal Treat As His Pets

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, revealed that he feeds the same oatmeal cookies to his two granddaughters as his pets. On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Schwarzenegger said that his grandchildren love to come over and play with his horses, pigs, and dogs, and they love the treats as much as the pets.

While in a conversation, the Terminator actor stated that his granddaughters "stand in line" along with his pets to get the treats. He also disclosed that there are "oatmeal cookies that we put together that are made out of honey and out of bananas and oatmeal." The oatmeal treats are baked for breakfast.

Oatmeal cookies are loved by all

Further, in the interview with Fallon, Schwarzenegger disclosed, "They were made for the horses, basically, for Lulu and for Whiskey." He added, "But I realized that the dogs also love them, and then I found out that the pig also loves them. But the pig loves everything. The pig will eat stones." On the same lines, the actor continued that his granddaughters have started loving them.

About his granddaughters, Schwarzenegger also said that even though the two love pet animals and going around the farm, "they're a little spoiled." Revealing further, he said, "As soon as we go outside, one of my grandchildren says, 'Opa, can I have more cookies?'" Also, opening up about what the grandkids don't like, the actor said, "When I took them to the stall and asked them to help me shovel the manure, they said no," adding, "Chris right away said, 'no, no, they are not bright enough to do that."

The former governor of California's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has two daughters with actor Chris Pratt. The family visits their elders once a week, where the kids can get together with the pets.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s documentary

The Terminator actor was recently seen in a documentary based on his own life. The documentary Arnold revolves around how the actor gained fame through his body-building career. Furthermore, it goes on to reveal the secrets of how he rose to become famous as a pop Hollywood icon.

