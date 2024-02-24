Why Did Justin Timberlake Cancel His London Concert? Musician Explains In Surprising Update

Justin Timberlake, who released his new track on Friday, canceled his London concert after catching the flu. Timberlake shared a video on Instagram to update his fans on the cancellation. The musician also revealed that his flu symptoms have worsened ever since he first fell sick at the beginning of the month. It looks like the fans will have to wait to hear the singer live until the revised dates for the performance are announced.

What Did Justin Timberlake Say In His Instagram Video?

Justin Timberlake said in his video that he regrets canceling his concert, but his health is to be prioritized. He confessed, "This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I'm sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I'm gutted about."

He added, "As you may or may not know, I've been battling some kind of bug. I thought I was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse. We almost didn't make it to [The Graham Norton Show], but were able to power through. This morning, I woke up just feeling worse than ever."

Timberlake concluded by saying, "All I can say is maybe next time when we come into town, I'll be able to make it up to you, and we can rock the Roundhouse one more time. But for now, I feel terrible. I hope none of you get this flu. Thanks, I love you guys, and I'll see you next time."

Justin Timberlake’s New Album

Justin Timberlake is all set to release his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15th. It will be the singer’s sixth studio album through RCA Records. It will be Timberlake’s first after the 2018 album Man Of The Wood. Ahead of his new set of songs, the musician dropped his new emotional track, Drown, on Friday. Though the fans are disappointed with the cancellation of the performance in London, they could croon to the latest song by the artist.

