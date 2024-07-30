There will be a very special person cheering for the US women's water polo team as they compete in the pool at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A five-year sponsorship deal was announced earlier this year by renowned US rapper Flavor Flav, who has now traveled to Paris to hype the women vying for an Olympic gold medal for the fourth time in a row.

On Thursday, while touring the Team USA House at the Paris Games, Flavor Flav stopped for high fives, hugs, and handshakes. Announced on July 1st, this partnership involves a substantial financial grant to help the women's team in their pursuit of an Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024.

Flav, the original member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, is in Paris for his formal role as the official hype man for USA Water Polo., a deal which came after Flav and Maggie Steffens, the U.S. captain, connected on Instagram in May.

With his usual unbounded enthusiasm, the 65-year-old Flav is embracing his new responsibilities. The rapper said in his videos, "I’m so ready, man. ... I’m so hype right now about this sport. I wish I was playing it. I’m hyping myself up right now to ask them to let me on the team.”

How did the deal between Flavor Fav and the US women's Water polo team come up?

Steffens brought attention on social media to the ongoing financial challenges that the majority of Olympic athletes face and also praised her teammates and expressed her passion for her demanding sport. After being made aware of the issue by Flav's management, the rapper pledged to help in a comment on Steffens' post.

After that conversation, Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., and USA Water Polo came to a unique sponsorship agreement. As part of the five-year deal, Flav promised to work with the women's program on an unknown financial contribution and to work together on social media to promote the emerging sport.

This is how Flav became an official team sponsor and their hype man. Flav, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Public Enemy in 2013, got ready for his trip to Paris by joining them in the pool for training and scoring against goalie and two-time Olympic champion Ashleigh Johnson.

