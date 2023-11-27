How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married? Exploring her relationship history with Ben Affleck, Marc Antony, and more

Jennifer Lopez, a global icon known for her iconic status in music, film, and business, has had a storied romantic history that has captured the fascination of the public. As of 2023, her recent marriage to Ben Affleck marks a significant chapter in her love life. But in the past, the superstar has been married and engaged quite some times which excludes the men she dated in the past.

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times

Jennifer Lopez has officially tied the knot four times, each union contributing to the intricate tapestry of her life. Lopez in the past, has been married to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and Marc Anthony (2004–2014), while she is currently navigating her marital journey with Ben Affleck. From Cris Judd to her current hubby Ben Affleck, her marital journey is as diverse as her professional portfolio.

Ojani Noa, a waiter-turned-performer, became Lopez's first husband in 1997. Their marriage, lasting even less than a year, marked her initial foray into the realm of matrimony. Lopez eventually took solace in the arms of Cris Judd, one of her former backup dancers. Their marriage, lasting from 2001 to 2002, faced the challenges of rebounding from a high-profile relationship. “Coming out of a torrid relationship, I meet this sweet person who's so refreshing. But marriage is not just about love. I thought I had learned that in my first marriage . . . . I loved Cris, still love him, he's one of the best people. This wasn't an easy thing to walk away from, but we didn't have what it takes to make a marriage work . . . . Cris knows the last thing I ever wanted in this f—— world was to hurt him,” Lopez stated, as per Pop Sugar .

Her relationship with Marc Anthony, lasting from 2004 to 2011, brought stability and family life into focus. Despite the challenges, they co-parented their twins, Max and Emme, showcasing a commitment to family life even after separation. Lopez is now married to Ben Affleck, whom she even dated back in the early 2000s. The duo back then even got engaged but couldn’t convert their relationship into marital bliss. But this unfinished business was completed in 2022 when Lopez married Affleck.

ALSO READ: What is Jennifer Lopez's net worth as of 2023? Exploring her wealth and fortune amid new album This Is Me... Now announcement

Jennifer Lopez’s other prominent relationships

Beyond her marriages, Jennifer Lopez's romantic journey includes engagements, high-profile relationships, and intriguing connections. Jennifer's first love, David Cruz, was her high school boyfriend, and their relationship spanned from 1984 to 1994. This youthful romance laid the foundation for her understanding of the complexities attached with love. The late '90s saw Lopez entangled with Sean Combs, then known as Puff Daddy. This tumultuous relationship, from 1999 to 2001, was marked by public scrutiny and alleged infidelity.

Advertisement

Casper Smart, a backup dancer, became a significant presence in Lopez's life from 2011 to 2016. Despite the age difference, their connection highlighted the unpredictability of love. In 2017, rumors of a romance with Drake surfaced, leading to speculation and intrigue. While the nature of their relationship remains a mystery, their public appearances fueled the gossip mill. The highly publicized relationship with Alex Rodriguez, beginning in 2017, saw the blending of families and an engagement announcement in 2019. However, the couple faced challenges, leading to their separation in 2021.

From the innocence of a high school sweetheart to the glamor of celebrity engagements, Lopez's romantic escapades have been quite diverse. She hopefully must have found her love this time as she finds solace in her fourth marriage. But for the time being, J. Lo is all focused on her upcoming album release, This Is Me…Now, scheduled to be released on 16 February 2024.

ALSO READ: When will Jennifer Lopez's new album release? Exploring reports about JLo 's "This Is Me.. Now" record and accompanying film