How Old Is Tobey Maguire's Rumored Girlfriend Babette Strijbos? Find Out Amid Her Latest Sighting With Spider-Man Star

Tobey Maguire, who starred in the well-known movie Spider-Man, was seen with a young model. On Wednesday, there were photos of the 49-year-old actor together with Babette Strijbos, the 24-year-old model on a luxurious beach in Sardinia, Italy.

It appeared that they both enjoyed each other’s company and time. Wearing a tiny tan bikini, she showcased her well-toned body. He was dressed in navy blue swimming shorts adorned with flowers; he had a pair of black sunglasses on. Most of the photos showed him happy with many smiles on his face.

Babette Strijbos is an Amsterdam-born professional model who has been featured in Vogue Japan among other publications. She has worked for international brands including Abercrombie & Fitch and Realisation Par while Free People is also part of her portfolio.

She is signed by agencies like Next (New York City, London, and Los Angeles), View Management (Barcelona) or Parker MGMT (Amsterdam). She is also 25 years younger than Tobey Maguire who played The Great Gatsby at the age of 24.

There were pictures of Strijbos hugging Maguire while they were playing in the water. In some pictures, they looked very close and kissed one another several times as shown. They laughed aloud as they spoke into each other's eyes.

This comes following speculations linking Tobey to another young woman. Last month rumors swirled around that he was allegedly dating model Lily Chee who is only 20 years old. They were pictured attending a party together on July 4. As much as he did not show affection to Chee publicly, they left the party together. Maguire Leaving Party After Fourth Of July Sparks Dating Rumors.

Advertisement

His ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s reaction to Chee's rumor was negative. Divorced in 2016 after being married for six years, Jennifer Meyer denied the fact that they were dating. Maguire was just helping a friend, according to her point of view. According to Meyer, Maguire is not seeing Chee when she defends him on Twitter saying that he is just being a good guy.

There is no indication as to when Tobey and Babette began dating. There have been no official announcements made by either their management or representatives about their romance. The public has paid even more attention to this new affair due to recent rumors surrounding Chee’s name. The people are excited to see what will happen in this relationship next.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Find You In...': Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Pens Heartfelt Note To Sister After Her Death