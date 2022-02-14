EXCLUSIVE: What does V-Day mean to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi? Actress reveals

Even as Neha Dhupia is busy promoting her upcoming thriller, A Thursday, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up on Valentine's Day. When asked how she is celebrating the big day with actor-hubby Angad Bedi, here’s what the actress has to say. “Listen, he has just left for a shoot, and I am here promoting a film, getting my daughter back from school, feeding my son, and all of that. He is very sweet, he put out something very sweet on Instagram, and I happened to check it because I was posting something and I wished him,” shares Neha.

She further adds, “I felt so bad that I had almost forgotten but he is like, ‘hey baby, it’s Valentines’ and I was like ‘yea, those were the days when we had the time to actually sit back and celebrate’. But the point is to know that you know there is love, it’s always going to grow and that’s what Valentine’s stands for and everything else is a facade.” Angad is in Panchgani to shoot for his next, so Neha informs that there are no Valentine's Day plans for today as such.

“For us I think romance lies in a great conversion, a great meal. You know there was a movie that came out a long time back called Date Night, and I was like why do couples with kids have to actually make time or sneak out for a date night. We have become that couple. We have like one evening where he and I step out for dinner after the kids have gone off to sleep, and we are like ‘ok, this is great, we have each other’ and we look forward to that,” Neha concludes.

