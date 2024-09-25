Lady Gaga Unveils Companion Album Harlequin For Joker: Folie à Deux; Here's Everything You Need To Know

After a week of teasing through billboards and social media posts featuring Joker’s menacing calligraphy, Lady Gaga has announced that her much-anticipated new musical work will drop on September 27. Titled Harlequin, the album serves as a companion piece to Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she portrays the eponymous character alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic Joker.

A nod to her part in the film—the album is being dubbed LG 6.5 as Gaga is reportedly planning to release a full-length album early next

Below is a peek at the 13-song tracklist, which includes contributions from Gaga:

Good Morning Get Happy (2024) Oh, When the Saints World on a String If My Friends Could See Me Now That’s Entertainment Smile The Joker Folie à Deux Gonna Build a Mountain Close to You Happy Mistake That’s Life

In an interview with Vogue, Gaga divulged limited information about her work as a musician in the film, revealing that she had a live piano player, Alex Smith, accompanying her during some scenes where she sings as an adult woman with a little girl’s voice.

Regarding her character, the Grammy and Oscar winner mentioned that Harley Quinn navigates the world with a certain immaturity, which she finds fascinating.

Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical, will be released in theaters on October 3. The film premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival to mixed reviews, with some critics describing it as flat and laborious, though an improvement over its predecessor from 2019, which won two Academy Awards.

Gaga has recently enjoyed success with Bruno Mars on their duet Die With a Smile, which has topped the Billboard 200 in the U.S. for the last four weeks. Additionally, she created a buzz with her performance at the Paris Olympics ceremony.

Joker: Folie à Deux marks Gaga’s latest silver screen role, following A Star is Born and House of Gucci. On the small screen, she appeared in American Horror Story.

